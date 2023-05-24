Chicago P.D. season 10 finale photos tease a major Ruzek reveal

NBC isn't out to spoil the season finale of one of their top shows, but photos from the Chicago P.D. season 10 finale, "A Better Place," have fans wondering what's going on between Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Samantha Beck (Caitlin Mehner).

Over the course of the season, Ruzek has been undercover trying to stop drug boss and white supremacist Richard Beck (Lee Tergesen) from putting his master plan into motion. The culmination of that plan is an attack that, according to Richard in episode 15, would feature "multiple targets" and leave a trail of casualties in its wake.

Though Ruzek was still working to determine Beck's motivation and "cause" for this deadly attack, the larger issue at hand was making sure it never happens.

That brings us to the season finale, "A Better Place." Here's the episode description provided by NBC: "As Richard Beck's timeline for a deadly attack moves up and Samantha panics, Ruzek and the team scramble to get ahead of an unprecedented disaster."

Over the course of Ruzek's investigation he has been getting closer and closer to Beck's daughter, Samantha, and Samantha's young son.

Photos from the finale have us wondering how Ruzek and Samantha end up looking at evidence in an interrogation room.

Image 1 of 3 Patrick John Flueger and Caitlin Mehner in Chicago P.D. (Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC) Caitlin Mehner in Chicago P.D. (Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC) Patrick John Flueger and Caitlin Mehner in Chicago P.D. (Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC)

Does this mean Samantha finds out that Ruzek has been undercover this whole time? Will she help him, or will she turn against him? And where does this leave Ruzek’s relationship with Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati)?

Flueger spoke with NBC Insider ahead of the season finale and he offered some spoiler-free insight.

"It's this odd thing. Being undercover, that kind of stuff was something that he always loved, but this one has become so complicated. He's with this young woman that I think he cares for and can see needs help, and she has a young son that I think he cares for. He has been told nothing but lies his entire life other than what he hears from his mom, who only has so much power to tell him the truth. That duality is not fun [for Ruzek], especially when he wants to go home, when he's got a daughter, and he's got [Kim Burgess] that he's rekindled his romance with."

If these photos are any indication, things are about to come to a head for Ruzek in the season finale and there's no telling where things will end up.

The Chicago P.D. season 10 finale airs May 24 at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, following the finales of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. All episodes stream the next day on Peacock.