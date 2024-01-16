Chilling Polish cop thriller claims Netflix Top 10 Spot

Netflix has already had a few hits this January with shows like Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once, Boy Swallows Universe and J. A. Bayona's new movie Society of the Snow, but a new Polish crime thriller has also attracted plenty of viewers' attention: Detective Forst.

At the time of writing, Detective Forst is sitting at number five in the Netflix UK Top 10 shows. Whilst Forst hasn't managed to dethrone Fool Me Once (still the number one show), and it's behind several other projects like Boy Swallows Universe and Harlan Coben's Safe, this is a particularly impressive achievement as it puts Forst ahead of the highly-celebrated series comedy-drama, The Brothers Sun (which is in sixth place).

If you've not already streamed it by now, Detective Forst is a six-episode series that follows cynical but brilliant detective Wiktor Forst as he tries to track down a terrifying serial killer who is targeting victims living near the Tatra Mountains in southern Poland.

Forst gets results, but he was transferred out of his office in Kraków for some reason (which we won't spoil here), and his approach to solving crime sees him butting heads with his fellow officers. As the case progresses, Forst finds himself being thrown off the investigation, forcing him to continue looking into the situation off the record. To do so, he's forced to team up with journalist Olga Szrebska, whose record with the ethics board isn't exactly squeaky clean.

Borys Szyc leads the cast as Wiktor Forst. He was part of the supporting cast of Paweł Pawlikowski's Oscar-nominated 2018 historical drama, Cold War, and played Konrad in the first series of the BBC drama, World on Fire. Forst also features Andrzej Bienias as Forst's boss, Edmund Osica, Zuzanna Saporznikow as Olga Szrebska, Szymon Wróblewski as Staszek, one of Forst's allies, and Kamilla Baar as Prosecutor Wadrys-Hansen.

Detective Forst is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. If you've already checked Forst out, why not check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows to stream right now? Or if you're looking for another crime thriller fix, we've compiled a list of the best detective series on Netflix that we'd highly recommend.