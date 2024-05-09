Chris Gascoyne's first role since Coronation Street exit revealed — and it's huge!
Chris Gascoyne will star opposite soap legend Jill Halfpenny in a new role following his Coronation Street exit.
Coronation Street favourite Chris Gascoyne is taking on an exciting new role alongside soap legend Jill Halfpenny since leaving the cobbles last year.
Chris played Peter Barlow for 23 years until he left Coronation Street on Boxing Day. Peter was struggling to cope after he killed Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) when he ran him over with his taxi thinking that he was going to kill Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).
Noticing how much he was struggling, his wife Carla (Alison King) bought him a one-way ticket out of Weatherfield. After an emotional heart-to-heart, Carla persuaded Peter to join his friend Mickey on his yacht and ended their relationship.
Peter bid an emotional farewell to his loved ones and set sail for a new life away from the cobbles.
Now, Chris is set to star opposite Jill Halfpenny in new Channel 5 drama The Feud.
Jill is well known for her soap roles as Rebecca Hopkins in Coronation Street and Kate Mitchell in EastEnders. Since then, she has gone on to appear in a number of TV dramas, including the Channel 5 drama The Cuckoo.
In The Feud, Jill plays the character Emma Barnett and Chris plays intimidating builder Lee.
The six-part thriller follows Emma and her husband John's (Rupert Penry-Jones) close friendships with their neighbours on their seemingly peaceful street. But when the couple decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, things quickly spiral out of control.
Banijay teased: "As objections to the plans are raised, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear. One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street."
Other soap stars joining The Feud are EastEnders star Larry Lamb as Emma’s wheeler-dealer father Terry and Emmerdale's Amy Nuttall as Emma's neighbour Sonia.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.