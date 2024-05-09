Chris Gascoyne's first role since Coronation Street exit revealed — and it's huge!

Coronation Street's Chris Gascoyne had landed a new role with another soap icon.

Coronation Street favourite Chris Gascoyne is taking on an exciting new role alongside soap legend Jill Halfpenny since leaving the cobbles last year.

Chris played Peter Barlow for 23 years until he left Coronation Street on Boxing Day. Peter was struggling to cope after he killed Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) when he ran him over with his taxi thinking that he was going to kill Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

Noticing how much he was struggling, his wife Carla (Alison King) bought him a one-way ticket out of Weatherfield. After an emotional heart-to-heart, Carla persuaded Peter to join his friend Mickey on his yacht and ended their relationship.

Peter bid an emotional farewell to his loved ones and set sail for a new life away from the cobbles.

Now, Chris is set to star opposite Jill Halfpenny in new Channel 5 drama The Feud.

Jill Halfpenny previously starred in Channel 5 drama The Cuckoo. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jill is well known for her soap roles as Rebecca Hopkins in Coronation Street and Kate Mitchell in EastEnders. Since then, she has gone on to appear in a number of TV dramas, including the Channel 5 drama The Cuckoo.

In The Feud, Jill plays the character Emma Barnett and Chris plays intimidating builder Lee.

The six-part thriller follows Emma and her husband John's (Rupert Penry-Jones) close friendships with their neighbours on their seemingly peaceful street. But when the couple decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, things quickly spiral out of control.

Banijay teased: "As objections to the plans are raised, unexpected skeletons and life-threatening secrets begin to rise to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear. One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street."

Other soap stars joining The Feud are EastEnders star Larry Lamb as Emma’s wheeler-dealer father Terry and Emmerdale's Amy Nuttall as Emma's neighbour Sonia.