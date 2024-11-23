Christmas in the Spotlight puts a Taylor Swift spin on your usual holiday rom-com

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know about the romance between pop icon Taylor Swift and football pro Travis Kelce (of the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs). And now a new Lifetime holiday rom-com, Christmas in the Spotlight, is seemingly taking influence from the heavily paparazzied power couple.

Premiering tonight, November 23, at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Christmas in the Spotlight is centered on pop singer Bowyn (played by Jessica Lord) who, despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. "Her fame and busy recording schedule make it nearly impossible to date, but when she meets Drew, a pro football player, backstage at her show, there’s an undeniable spark between the two of them," reads the official film description.

"When Drew publicly declares he has a crush on Bowyn, they decide to give dating a shot, much to the excitement of her manager Mira. With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger… but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules?" the synopsis continues. "With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family. The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames."

Opposite Jessica Lord (Murder at Hollow Creek, Binged to Death) as Bowyn is Laith Wallschleger (American Sports Story) as Drew. The cast also includes actors David Pinard, Haley Kalil, Jeannie Mai, Brian Sills, Stacey Bernstein and Madeleine Cox. Michelle Ouellet, the filmmaker behind Dying in Plain Sight and The Bad Orphan), is in the director's seat.

To watch the premiere of Christmas in the Spotlight on Saturday, November 23, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in via a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Christmas in the Spotlight will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, November 24.

'Christmas in the Spotlight' Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Christmas in the Spotlight before tuning into the festive rom-com tonight on Lifetime.