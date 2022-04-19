ChuckleVision in talks to become animated series

ChuckleVision may be getting its own cartoon reboot.

The iconic children’s comedy series ChuckleVision is reportedly in talks with broadcasters, including the BBC, to make its comeback through 26 animated episodes.

ChuckleVision followed the hilarious antics of The Chuckle Brothers, played by real-life brothers Paul and Barry Elliot.

The show became famous for its memorable catchphrases, including “To me, to you,” which are all still fondly remembered today.

Over the years the show became a much-loved part of children’s television, airing on our screens for over twenty-two years from 1987 to 2009.

Some of the original scriptwriters responsible for the comedy duo’s beloved catchphrases are allegedly getting involved in the animated series too.

Barry sadly passed away in 2018, which left his brother Paul heartbroken, but he is excited about the prospect of working with him again on this potential new project.

Paul told The Sun: “I have missed Barry terribly. Now it will be like working with him again. I can’t wait to be able to say ‘To me, to you’ again.”

Barry, one half of The Chuckle Brothers passed away in 2018. (Image credit: Alamy)

For the animated series, it is thought Paul will voice his own character Paul Chuckle, meanwhile, an actor is said to play Barry.

Last year, Paul started a fundraising campaign to raise money for a pilot cartoon of ChuckleVision, which caught the attention of producers Kidation who then contacted Paul.

Kidation’s boss Kevin Neale told The Sun: “The brand is so well known you don’t need a pilot. We’re in talks with the BBC.”

In Paul’s fundraiser, he promised that anyone who donated £2500 would be rewarded with a character named after them and even given the opportunity to voice the character in the animation.

He called the new animated series ChucklesWorld on the fundraising page, however, there has been no confirmation on whether it will actually be called that.

The pair were last seen together on TV in 2018 for their new Channel 5 series Chuckle Time, which saw them perform sketches and introduce funny clips from the internet.