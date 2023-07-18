Claim to Fame fans think they spot a Masked Singer connection

As Claim to Fame season 2 continues to captivate viewers this summer, just like with the first season, Claim to Fame fans have paid close attention to the show clues to develop theories about some of the contestants. While the internet is quite the source in helping to prove or disprove some of their theories, there are a few occasions when a competitor's famous relative truly is a mystery. Case in point, season 2's Gabriel.

If you've been following along with the season, then you know when Gabriel first introduced himself, he dropped the hint that his famous relative is an NAACP Image Award winner. Admittedly, that's not the most revealing clue. However, in the weeks that followed, Gabriel claimed his brother was born in San Diego and a pair of drumsticks were shown in reference to the famous relative.

Then on the episode that aired on July 17, viewers got to hear the most telling clue of all. Gabriel disclosed that his brother used to be on Nickelodeon with Keenan and Kel. Right away, fans immediately thought Gabriel is related to The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon — and for good reason.

For starters, going back to Gabriel's original clue, Cannon has received an NAACP Image Award for his work in Up All Night and he was born in San Diego. Furthermore, Cannon's rise to superstardom began with his early days on the Nickelodeon hit show All That. By the way, the drumsticks clue could easily be a nod to Nick Cannon's most notable movie role in the classic movie Drumline.

While we'll have to wait to see if this running popular theory is confirmed on Claim to Fame, fans already think they've got all the confirmation they need.

Claim to Fame season 2 fans think Nick Cannon's brother is on the show

Check out for yourself what viewers have been saying about Gabriel's potential famous family tie. We found a few tweets from fans.

Gabriel just said his person was on Nickelodeon. It’s Nick Cannon and you can’t convince me otherwise #claimtofameJuly 18, 2023 See more

I’m all in on Gabriel’s person being Nick Cannon. Propeller beanie, star, drum sticks — Nick Cannon is from San Diego, who was a child star in All That and played the drums in Drumline #ClaimToFameJuly 11, 2023 See more

So if Gabriel's relative was on Nickelodeon and is not Kenan or Kel, it has to be Nick Cannon, right? The story he told about his relative getting bracelets for multiple woman at once certainly sounds like it could be about Nick ...#ClaimtoFameJuly 18, 2023 See more

I 100% know that: -Chris is Donny Osmond's son-Shayne is Eddie Murphy's daughter-Hugo is Jimmy Carter's grandson-Cole is Alicia Keys' brother-Karysn is Dale Earnhardt Jr's niece-Gabriel is Nick Cannon's brother-Monay is JB Smoove's daughter-Olivia ????#ClaimToFameJuly 18, 2023 See more

Chris is related to Donny Osmond, Shayne is Eddie Murphy's daughter, Gabriel is Nick Cannon's bro, and Karsyn gotta be related to Jeff Gordon #ClaimtoFameJuly 18, 2023 See more

Gabriel definitely gives Nick Cannon mannerisms. The 4-5 girlfriends reference confirmed it all. However…his attempt to make them believe he’s related to an athlete is working well for him. #ClaimtoFameJuly 11, 2023 See more

Claim to Fame season 2 continues to air on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT. The episodes are then available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.