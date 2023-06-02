Claim to Fame season 2: release date, trailer, hosts and everything we know about the competition series

Last summer, Kevin and Franklin Jonas found a hit on their hands with a reality show featuring the relatives of famous celebs, and now the Jonas siblings return with Claim to Fame season 2.

During season 1, fans couldn’t get enough of watching the cast members play detectives in trying to figure out who each of them was related to in Hollywood. As it turns out, Keke Palmer (Nope), Chuck Norris (Walker, Texas Ranger), Whoopi Goldberg (Harlem), Cindy Crawford and more all had relatives on the show.

So what can you expect from Claim to Fame season 2? Keep reading and find out what we know.

Claim to Fame season 2 debuts in the US on Monday, June 26, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Claim to Fame season 2 trailer

If the trailer is any indication, this season may prove more difficult for the contestants than season 1. At first glance, no one in the trailer has a "familiar" face.

Claim to Fame premise

Here is the official synopsis of the competition show:

"Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, Claim to Fame challenges relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and step out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own Claim to Fame. Season two will be double the fun, with super-sized competition, drama and more!"

Claim to Fame season 2 hosts

Kevin and Franklin Jonas, Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/John Fleenor)

Returning to hosting duties are brothers Kevin and Franklin Jonas. Kevin makes up one-third of the hit pop trio Jonas Brothers. In addition to helping crank out hits like "Sucker" and "What a Man Gotta Do," Kevin has been spotted in the Disney series Jonas and the movie Camp Rock.

Franklin, while not a member of the pop group, has been involved in the entertainment industry, appearing in R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and Jonas.

Claim to Fame season 2 contestants

At the time of publication, a list of the season 2 cast members has not been officially announced. However, once that information become available, we will drop that information here.

How to watch Claim to Fame season 2

Claim to Fame is an ABC original series, and new episodes air live exclusively on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, you still have the opportunity to watch the series when it airs using live TV streaming services like Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

At this time, there is no release information about when or even if the new episodes will air in the UK. Should we receive an official word, we’ll pass along the update.