Claim to Fame season 2 cast: theories on the identities of the celebrity relatives

Back in time for summer TV is Claim to Fame season 2. In the series' first run last year, fans eagerly flocked to the show to play detectives, doing their best to unmask the secret family connection each of the contestants had with a well-known celebrity.

While some familial connections were easier to spot than others and social media experts were able to scroll through a few posts to find out who was who, the overall mystery surrounding the premise of the show hugely captivated viewers.

Now prior to the start of season 2, ABC has really only released the name and cast photo of each contestant (although, viewers know that cast members can lie about their names to protect their secret). However, thanks to Parade ' s exclusive first look at the opening moments of the season 2 premiere and the cast's game of Two Truths and a Lie, we have some initial inklings about who is who thus far.

For those that need a brief refresher on Two Truths and a Lie, the object of the game is each player shares three details about themselves, but other players are forced to guess which of the three details is actually not true.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Claim to Fame season 2 cast.

Chris

Chris on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Chris claims that his famous relative is his uncle, that his uncle is a musician and that this relative has a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Our guess: Based on looks, we think Chris is related to superstar John Mayer. On an interesting note, Mayer does have two older siblings.

Olivia

Olivia on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Olivia states that her famous relative is her brother, he is a TV personality and he is the recipient of a Razzie award.

Our guess: Looking at the answers from Two Truths and a Lie and her cast photo, we're going to take a stab in the dark and say she's related to host of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer.

JR

JR on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

JR says he's related to a musician, the musician is his brother and oddly, his brother has an NBA championship ring.

Our guess: We're going to guess that JR is related to music hitmaker, Khalid, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson. JR is no doubt a nickname of sorts, and if the "R" represents his surname, it could be Robinson. This would mean JR lied about his brother having a championship ring if we're correct.

Shayne

Shayne on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Shayne shares that her celebrity family member is her father, he is a musician and he's a Grammy winner.

Our guess: Shayne's identity is harder to pinpoint. If we had to say, we're going to guess she's related to singer Rick James. While we don't think he's her father, we can see a family resemblance.

Jane

Jane on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Jane also claims her famous relative is her father, a musician and a Grammy winner.

Our guess: We aren't sure what to guess as it pertains to Jane, so we'll throw out the name rocker Alice Cooper. However, we don't think Jane is his daughter, but related in another way.

Monay

Monay on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Monay states her dad is famous, he's an athlete and he's an Emmy winner.

Our guess: We can't shake the feeling that she's somehow related to retired NBA legend Bruce Bowen. At first glance, the two look alike. FYI, Bowen is not an Emmy winner.

Hugo

Hugo on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Hugo shares that his famous relative is his grandfather, his grandfather was an athlete and impressively, a Nobel Prize winner.

Our guess: We think Hugo may have lied about his grandfather being an athlete. We're going to lean into the Nobel Prize winner angle and put out the theory that Hugo is the grandchild of either Al Gore or Jimmy Carter, both of whom have received a Nobel Peace Prize.

Carly

Carly on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Carly states her uncle is a celebrity, he's a musician and he has an Oscar.

Our guess: We’re going to venture to assume that Carly might be related to Bruce Springsteen, although not his niece. Springsteen in fact has received an Oscar.

Karsyn

Karsyn on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Karsyn states her famous relative is her uncle, who happens to be a musician and he was inducted into the hall of fame.

Our guess: We're actually going to assume that Karsyn's uncle is not a musician but rather an athlete in some type of sports-related hall of fame. She kind of reminds us of former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway.

Gabriel

Gabriel on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Gabriel claims his brother is the celebrity, is an athlete and is the recipient of an NAACP award.

Our guess: We're going to assume Gabriel's relative is actually his sister, and that the actress in question is NAACP winner Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Cole

Cole on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Cole asserts that his father is the famous one in his family. Additionally, Cole says his dad is a singer and Grammy recipient.

Our guess: Call us supersleuths, because we did a little digging and were able to determine that Cole is in fact the brother of Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.

Travis

Travis on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez)

Travis says his father is his famous relation. Also, Travis asserts his dad is an actor and a Critics Choice Award winner.

Our guess: Travis has a striking resemblance to Oscar-Winner Mahershala Ali (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), who also holds two Critics Choice Awards. However, we think Travis is Ali's nephew or cousin, rather than his son.

Watch Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC every Tuesday, or stream it the next day on Hulu.