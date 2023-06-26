How to watch Claim to Fame season 2: stream the reality competition show online
Get ready to meet more celebrity relatives.
If you love finding out about celebrities and their relatives, you'll be glad to know that Claim to Fame is back as part of the summer TV schedule, ready for you to once again work out who's related to who.
Cable: ABC
Live TV service: Hulu + Live TV | Fubo | YouTube TV
Streaming: Hulu
Claim to Fame season 2 continues the series' format: the relatives of famous celebrities are put under one roof and they have to try to guess which iconic figure each is related to. Incorrect guesses can lead to disqualification, but each week different activities bring the contestants together and promise exemption from disqualification too, so there's a lot to play for.
Claim to Fame season 1 featured the granddaughters of Dean Martin and Whoopi Goldberg, the grandson of Chuck Norris and the sister of Tiffany Haddish, among others. In another connection of famous families, the show is hosted by two of the four Jonas brothers.
So if you're excited to see who's in the next season — and try to guess before the contestants do — here's how to watch Claim to Fame season 2.
How to watch Claim to Fame season 2
To watch Claim to Fame season 2 on cable, you need ABC, with the show premiering on Monday, June 26 at 8 pm ET/PT. The good news is, the network is available to all with a traditional pay-TV or TV antenna setup.
Non-cable users need not fear, since there are live TV streaming services that let you watch ABC over the internet. Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 monthly), Fubo ($74.99 monthly) and YouTube TV. ($72.99 monthly) all let you watch ABC (as well as other channels).
Episodes of Claim to Fame arrive on Hulu a day after they air on cable, and this will be a more affordable option for those who don't have cable. Hulu costs $7.99 for its ad-enabled plan or $14.99 for ad-free. Claim to Fame season 1 is also streaming on Hulu if you want to catch up with all episodes of the reality TV series.
Claim to Fame season 2 shares Monday nights on ABC this summer with The Bachelorette season 20.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.