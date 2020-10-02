Cobra Kai Season 3 lands Jan. 8; Netflix announces Season 4 while it's at it

Cobra Kai never dies. We knew that, of course. But what we didn't know was when Season 3 — which will be the first to debut on Netflix — was coming. We now know.

January 8. That's it. That's the tweet.

And Netflix (which took over the series from YouTube after the first two seasons) went one further and went ahead and announced Season 4 would follow Season 3, which is exactly where you'd expect it to be.

The gist of Cobra Kai, of course, is that it picks up with three of the characters from the original Karate Kid series some 30 years later. Ralph is back as Daniel LaRusso, who's done pretty well for himself in the interim. Johnny Lawrence, renewed by William Zabka, hasn't done so well. And Martin Kove is back as John Kreese.