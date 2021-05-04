'Conan' coming to an end at TBS

It seems like just yesterday Conan O'Brien and Jay Leno were in the middle of a late night war. Now, what must be years and years later, Conan on TBS is coming to a close. The series will air its last episode June 24th, 2021, with the last episodes of the show being extended to hour-long episodes as they look back on Conan's storied career and host very special guests (list to come).

When the series comes to an end, the late night host will turn his attention to his Warner Media deal and his new show for HBO Max. The press release notes that this new series will be a departure from his typical late night format.

O'Brien will continue to run his production company Conaco, and his Emmy®-winning digital brand, Team Coco, lives on past his retirement from TBS.

LOS ANGELES - May 3, 2021 - Conan O’Brien’s long-running late-night show on TBS, “CONAN,” to end on June 24th, 2021. The final weeks of shows will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of O’Brien’s lengthy late-night career. Post June, O’Brien will turn his focus to his deal with WarnerMedia and development on his new show for HBO Max, which will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format.



O’Brien is the longest serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., who began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. His late-night career has since spanned three shows over 28 years as well as four Emmy® Awards and six Writers Guild Awards. His Emmy® award-winning “CONAN: Without Borders”has visited 13 countries and his award-winning podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” currently has amassed over 185 million downloads since it launched in 2018.



O’Brien also sits at the helm of his production company, Conaco, and Emmy®-winning digital brand, Team Coco, through which he’s successfully expanded into branded content, live events, merchandise, expertly produced comedy specials and a rapidly flourishing podcast empire.