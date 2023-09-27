Controversial Jimmy Savile drama finally gets BBC release date

The Reckoning, starring Steve Coogan as evil predator Jimmy Savile, has been given an official release date by the BBC.

The controversial drama will begin on BBC One on Monday 9 October at 9 pm, with the second episode going out the following night.

There had been reports that the broadcaster had delayed The Reckoning until 2024, but the BBC has now placed it in its schedules for October.

It will follow Savile's life, from his working-class early years in the dance halls of northern England to his time at the BBC where he became a radio and TV star, hosting shows such as Top of the Pops and most infamously Jim’ll Fix It. It will examine how Savile escaped justice for his prolific sexual abuse of children which was only finally exposed after his death in 2011.

The Reckoning has been made by the award-winning team — Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope (The Moorside, Appropriate Adult) and produced by ITV Studios.

Talking about his decision to take the part, Steve Coogan previously said: "To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which — however harrowing — needs to be told."

Executive Producer, ITV Studios, Jeff Pope says: "The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile's offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity."

Director, Sandra Goldbacher, says: "The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile's survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny."

The four-part drama intends to examine the impact of Savile’s crimes on his victims and the powerlessness they felt as they tried to raise the alarm.

The BBC made clear in a press release how The Reckoning had worked with survivors of Savile, stating: "Four survivors of Savile who have contributed to The Reckoning will also feature in the series, interviewed on camera to offer their further insight and to reflect on their experiences in the hope that the telling of their stories will prevent something like it happening again."

The Reckoning starts on Monday 9 October at 9 pm on BBC One (see our TV Guide for full listings).