‘Cops’ season 31, 32 report to duty on Fox Nation — episodes streaming from Feb. 4

Fox Nation continues to build out its library of Cops episodes. What to Watch is able to exclusively report that a new batch of 30 episodes from Cops season 31 and season 32 will debut on the streaming service as of Friday, Feb. 4.

Cops, which debuted in 1989 and features a camera crew following real-life police officers, was picked up by Fox Nation after it was cancelled by Paramount Network in the summer of 2021. In addition to producing Cops season 33, which premiered in October 2021, the deal had Fox Nation add 15 episodes from season 32 to its library of content. Now, Fox Nation will be adding 12 episodes from season 31 and 18 additional episodes from season 32 for subscribers.

As Cops depicts the work of first responders like police officers, Fox Nation is offering a special deal for all first responders — a one-year free subscription to Fox Nation will be available for police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel).

Similar programming that depicts the work of first responders is available on Fox Nation, including 911: On Scene, which highlights real-life firefighters, EMT and paramedics, When Seconds Count, showcasing dramatic rescues with interviews from those involved, Protect and Serve, which highlights the heroic and impactful interactions of police officers with their communities and Answer the Call, a special featuring the children of fallen first responders sharing their loved ones stories and how the charity, Answer the Call, has supported them.

Fox Nation is a streaming service owned by Fox News Media that has thousands of hours of content including daily lifestyle shows, historic documentaries as well as investigative series from Fox News personalities.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year and is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and many other platforms and devices.