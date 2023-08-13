Coronation Steet fans are ALL saying the same thing about THIS new character

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about this character, who's getting a lot of attention in the latest turn of events.

In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 11th August 2023) Gemma was spotted flirting with an old flame in a bid to save the Rovers Return. But viewers of the ITV show couldn't understand the attraction,

One Corrie fan wrote after watching the show, 'Catching up on last night’s #Corrie. I would 100% go and work for Henry 24/7.'

And another wrote of the show's new stud, 'Gemma can hardly string two words together. Why Henry Newton would want her as his PA is beyond me.

'Did she forget she had 5 kids to look after?These scriptwriters really need to give us some believable storylines for a change. We aren't as gullible as you think.'

While another said, 'Why on earth is Henry Newton insisting Gemma be his PA? She is barely literate. Obviously she will be completely out of her depth let alone who will look after her 5 children. Utter nonsense.'

While another wrote, 'Soap operas are a female fantasy. In real life a handsome guy like Henry wouldn't be into Gemma.

'If this was Daisy or another beautiful fit woman story make sense. But Gemma isn't at Henry level.'

And another wrote, 'Does anyone know what Henry Newton sees in Gemma? Surely he can do better?'

And another wrote, 'I like Henry but him fancying Gemma just doesn't ring true, seems like a nice guy but rubbish taste in women.'

Will Henry continue to pursue Gemma? And will she fall for his charms?

Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 14th August 2023 to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.