Coronation Steet fans are ALL saying the same thing about THIS new character
Coronation Steet viewers are conflicted over this character's latest moves
Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about this character, who's getting a lot of attention in the latest turn of events.
In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 11th August 2023) Gemma was spotted flirting with an old flame in a bid to save the Rovers Return. But viewers of the ITV show couldn't understand the attraction,
One Corrie fan wrote after watching the show, 'Catching up on last night’s #Corrie. I would 100% go and work for Henry 24/7.'
Catching up on last night’s #Corrie. I would 100% go and work for Henry 24/7. pic.twitter.com/LH06yZbRJVAugust 12, 2023
And another wrote of the show's new stud, 'Gemma can hardly string two words together. Why Henry Newton would want her as his PA is beyond me.
'Did she forget she had 5 kids to look after?These scriptwriters really need to give us some believable storylines for a change. We aren't as gullible as you think.'
Gemma can hardly string two words together. Why Henry Newton would want her as his PA is beyond me. Did she forget she had 5 kids to look after?These scriptwriters really need to give us some believable storylines for a change. We aren't as gullible as you think.#CorrieAugust 12, 2023
While another said, 'Why on earth is Henry Newton insisting Gemma be his PA? She is barely literate. Obviously she will be completely out of her depth let alone who will look after her 5 children. Utter nonsense.'
#corrie Why on earth is Henry Newton insisting Gemma be his PA? She is barely literate. Obviously she will be completely out of her depth let alone who will look after her 5 children. Utter nonsenseAugust 12, 2023
While another wrote, 'Soap operas are a female fantasy. In real life a handsome guy like Henry wouldn't be into Gemma.
'If this was Daisy or another beautiful fit woman story make sense. But Gemma isn't at Henry level.'
Soap operas are a female fantasy. In real life a handsome guy like Henry wouldn't be into Gemma. If this was Daisy or another beautiful fit woman story make sense. But Gemma isn't at Henry level. #CorrieAugust 11, 2023
And another wrote, 'Does anyone know what Henry Newton sees in Gemma? Surely he can do better?'
#Corrie Does anyone know what Henry Newton sees in Gemma?Surely he can do better?August 11, 2023
And another wrote, 'I like Henry but him fancying Gemma just doesn't ring true, seems like a nice guy but rubbish taste in women.'
Will Henry continue to pursue Gemma? And will she fall for his charms?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 14th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.