'Coronation Street' boss hints that Fiz will TAKE BACK Tyrone

Is there a reunion on the cards for Fiz and Tyrone?

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has given his biggest hint yet that former lovers Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs will reunite.

But fans needn’t rush out to buy champagne just yet, for the Weatherfield boss has added that if it does happen, it won't be for some time yet.

Speaking to whattowatch.com and other media about what’s coming up on the cobbles in 2022, MacLeod explained that there will be more feuding between Tyrone and love rival Phill Whittaker - Fiz’s new boyfriend - and the audience will be given reason to question Phill’s motives.

New love: After splitting from Tyrone, Fiz has found happiness with Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna). (Image credit: ITV)

“I won’t spoil the outcome of all that, but Fiz will end up in a huge dilemma about where her future lies,” MacLeod reveals.

“You might have a prediction or idea of things going in a particular direction, and we haven’t actually storylined it yet, but I think I know what Fiz’s happy ending looks like, shall we say.”

He adds: “It’s going to be a long and brilliant and complicated story, because once you’ve been hurt and humiliated like Fiz has, even if you find yourself wanting your ex back, is it that straightforward?”

Goodbye, my lover: Tyrone had his head turned by Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu) but ultimately realised that Fiz was the woman he wanted. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone memorably split last year when Ty fell for twenty-something beautician Alina Pop and decided to start a new life with her.

The mechanic later realised that his heart lay with Fiz and their daughters, Hope and Ruby, and told Alina that their relationship was over. Alina then left the cobbles and flew home to her native Romania, secretly pregnant with Tyrone's child.

A newly-single Fiz, meanwhile, had several dates with Phill, after meeting him in Gary Windass’ furniture shop. Though she initially called time on the romance, insisting she needed to concentrate on her girls, the pair later reunited. And, over Christmas, she agreed to Phill’s suggestion that they buy a house together.

Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz, has previously admitted that she believes her character still loves Tyrone, but her affections are for the man he used to be.

Reflecting on 2021, she says, “Fiz was totally happy and had what she wanted. It hit her like a 10 tonne truck when Tyrone said he didn’t want that, so she is trying to build a new life.

“She does want him back, but not as the man he is now. She wants the Tyrone that she had before all the stuff with Alina happened.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.