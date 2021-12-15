'Coronation Street' star Jennie McAlpine reveals HUGE drama for Fiz next year
'Coronation Street' favourite Jennie McAlpine reveals Fiz's daughter, Hope Stape, is set to cause more trouble in 2022.
While it looks as if things are going great guns in Coronation Street between Fiz Stape and her bloke Phill Whittaker, it’s been revealed that trouble is looming.
But it’s not Fiz’s jealous ex Tyrone who’s at the root of the upcoming grief. It’s Fiz’s pesky daughter Hope Stape!
Actor Jennie McAlpine who plays Fiz has teased that fan-favourite Hope will be causing problems in 2022.
The news comes just as it appears that Fiz and ‘stepdad’ Phill are cementing their romance by looking at family homes to move into as 2021 draws to a close.
‘Remember we have Hope bubbling, simmering under the surface,’ said Jennie to WhattoWatch as she discussed what's coming up on the soap.
"I don’t know why Phill wants to be a stepdad to her, she’s an absolute bloody nightmare," she laughed.
Teasing what lies ahead for the blended family, Jennie added: "I am sure I have been in a police car as well somewhere down the line. I have filmed that!"
Sadly Jennie didn't disclose whether we’ll see Tyrone finally win back Fiz from Phill in the months to come, but the actor has set out her stall for a ‘girl power’ storyline for her and Tyrone’s acerbic nan Evelyn (Maureen Lipman).
"Fiz needs time on her own," said Jennie. "I totally understand that her world was blown apart and she had no one to help practically. When Phill came along, she felt let’s do it. People don’t want to be on their own.
"But I’d like her to think she could have done something better. Evelyn and Fiz together on their own – girl power!"
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.
