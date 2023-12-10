Coronation Street bosses reveal details on VITAL Christmas storyline

Coronation Street bosses have discussed how a "hugely important" festive storyline was handled in the show.

An upcoming Coronation Street story involving Evelyn and Cassie Plummer shows the pair involved in a puppy farm plot.

This week, we saw Evelyn confront a man called Terry for mistreating his dog. Shortly after the event, Evelyn reencounters the man and decides she must take action.

It's now been revealed by Corrie bosses that Evelyn and daughter Cassie will learn that Terry has an illegal dog-breeding business — and the duo will step in to try and help the animals in danger.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod has called this plot "hugely important" and explained how the dogs' welfare was a big concern during filming.

"It is a really important story to tell, but it was also vital to make sure it was fun for the actors’ canine co-stars — and as all our behind-the-scenes footage shows, it certainly was," the producer said.

Animal welfare expert Herchy Boal also spoke about how the dogs were looked after during filming, spending time on the set of the ITV soap.

"It's all the more vital to raise awareness of this ahead of Christmas — when many people might be considering adding a pet to the family," Herchy Boal explained.

“The team at Coronation Street were fantastic," Herchy continued. "Showing great patience, listening to our advice and always putting the welfare of the puppies first — even pausing filming for long periods whenever the pups needed a nap!"

Actress Dame Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn in the ITV show, expressed more insight into why the character feels so strongly about the cause.

"Clearly the dog is frightened," Maureen told Digital Spy. "[Evelyn] is never one to stand by and let someone get away with something she perceives as injustice, and of course, she is a dog lover, so she is determined to rescue the dog."

What's next for Evelyn and will she be able to save the vulnerable dogs in Terry's care?

Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 6th December to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.