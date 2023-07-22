Coronation Street colleagues praise Sally Ann Matthews for 'proud' moment

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny in Coronation Street, usually keeps her personal life private, but the actress took to social media to share a special family moment.

The actor shared a photograph of her son, Louis, in a graduation gown outside the University of Manchester.

Sally Ann captioned the post, 'Very proud mum klaxon. Congratulations @louis.rhodes Xxx.'

A post shared by Sally Ann Matthews (@sallyannmatthews) A photo posted by on

Sally Ann's Coronation Street colleagues were quick to comment and share in the excitement.

Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, posted a series of applause emojis, while Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster, wrote, 'Gorgeous, Sal'.

While former Corrie star Ryan Thomas simply shared a heart emoji and Gareth Pierce, who played Todd Grimshaw, posted a graduation emoji.

Fans of the ITV show were also quick to comment on the photograph, with one joking, 'I read that as though your son was called Klaxon,' alongside laughing emojis.

While another said, 'My friend @jessicabowler works at Mcr Uni and saw you out of her window 😂 Well done Louis.'

And another wrote, 'I’ve got a picture of my son graduating in exactly the same place 😃 amazing feeling.'

And a fourth said, 'Congratulations, a never to be forgotten day. He can't possibly be your son, you aren't old enough.'

While another said, commenting on a picture in the gallery showing a celebratory cake, 'Aww congratulations 🎉 that cake looks yum good look in your new chapter in life keep smiling and inspiring.'

Sally Ann Matthews first joined the soap in 1986 and played Jenny Bradley for five years until 1991.

She then returned to Corrie in 1993 before becoming a full-time cast member again in 2015.

