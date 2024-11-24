Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same about THIS storyline

Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to praise one of the ITV show's new key storylines.

Coronation Street viewers are enthralled by the developing romance between Carla Connor and DS Swain.

In the latest episode of Coronation Street, which aired Friday

'If I end up back in my watching coronation street era, it’s because of carla and swain. WOW,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another replied, 'Welcome back girlll.'

And the fan replied, 'HAHAHA girllllll I am so ready.'

While another wrote, 'apparently i need to watch yet another british soap so someone please tell me which episode i need to start watching coronation street from for the whole carla and lisa storyline.'

Meanwhile another said, 'it's my birthday and i've just found out Coronation Street have made Carla Connor gay, this is the best present, all i've ever wanted.'

But some Corrie fans couldn't see what all the fuss is about.

Another wrote, 'You would swear Carla and Blondies scene from Coronation Street was from 1993 the way people are going on.'

Meanwhile another said of the romance on the show, 'Wowwww I never thought I would see Carla gay love story as soon I stop watching after a couple of years we finally get it damnn maybe I should rewatch Coronation street again for her damn she were always my favourite character in coronation street though.'

Meanwhile another said, 'I just find it so crazy that I happened to start watching coronation street again and suddenly I'm roped into being insane about carla connor once again but with another woman. Like its insane to think abt and I cannot believe any of this is real. What do you mean.'

Watch this space to see how the story develops.

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday, 25th November, to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.