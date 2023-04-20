Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about DEVASTATING scenes

Fans all agree that last night's Coronation Street was 'heartbreaking'.

Coronation Street took a tragic turn last night, with viewers taking to Twitter in their droves to express their sadness for one of the show’s key characters.

Coronation Street fans were left ‘heartbroken’ after last night’s episode, which saw Carla by Ryan’s side in the hospital, where he was told the worrying news that his injuries weren’t healing as they should.

In the emotional episode of Coronation Street, Ryan faced the news he may need a skin graft after suffering an acid attack at the hands of Daisy’s stalker Justin, with doubts cast over how his appearance will recover.

Ryan Connor was heartbroken when he looked at his injuries in the mirror. (Image credit: ITV)

A terrified Ryan faced the concerned looks of the doctor with Carla by his side — and it is fair to say that Corrie viewers had an emotional response to his ordeal.

"Poor Ryan is breaking my heart," said one fan, feeling emotional after the show.

Poor Ryan is breaking my heart #CorrieApril 20, 2023 See more

While another commented on how difficult the situation must be for Ryan, writing, "Ryan doesn't need a Court case he already has enough to deal with, he needs all his strength to heal and move forward."

#Corrie Ryan doesn't need a Court case he already has enough to deal with , he needs all his strength to heal and move forwardApril 19, 2023 See more

While a third said, "Finally caught up with Wednesday's #corrie and just blown away by the scenes with Ryan and Carla. Urgh, so good. Heart breaking all over again."

Finally caught up with Wednesday's #corrie and just blown away by the scenes with Ryan and Carla. Urgh, so good. Heart breaking all over again. pic.twitter.com/RxFY03WLqfApril 20, 2023 See more

After hearing the news, Ryan, clearly in a fragile state, made a run for it and was later found at the tram station, looking traumatised.

Fans of the ITV show have commented that this harrowing storyline has demonstrated what a good actor Ryan Prescott, who plays Ryan Connor in the show, is.

"I didn't realise how much of a good actor Ryan Prescott is until he was given this storyline," wrote one impressed fan.

I didn't realise how much of a good actor Ryan prescott is until he was given this storyline. #corrieApril 19, 2023 See more

While another said, agreeing, "so heartbreaking — vote Ryan for best leading performer for the soap awards."

Will Ryan be able to overcome his trauma and move forward? Tune in on Friday to find out.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.