Coronation Street behind-the-scenes images reveal LIFE-CHANGING moment for Ryan tonight

Coronation Street has released exclusive behind-the-scenes images as brave Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) finds the courage to see the scars left from the acid attack for the first time in tonight's episode (Wednesday, April 19).

Ryan was set to start a new life in Ibiza after he was offered a DJing job by club promoter Crystal, until devastation struck in Coronation Street as Ryan became the victim of a terrifying acid attack at the hands of Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) stalker, Justin (Andrew Still).

The catastrophic incident occurred as Ryan was helping Daisy prepare for her wedding. However, Daisy was terrified to find her stalker Justin lurking in the Rovers.

Holding a glass full of clear liquid, Justin lunged at Daisy and threw acid over her. But in a shocking turn of events, Ryan quickly stepped in between them and took the full force of the acid attack.

Ryan is forced to face a new reality when he looks at his scars for the first time. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan receives some crushing news about his injuries. (Image credit: ITV)

A traumatised Ryan has been receiving treatment for his life-changing injuries and in tonight's episode, Ryan faces his fears with the support of Carla Connor (Alison King) as he tells the surgeon that he's ready to look at his scars.

But as he stares at his face, the surgeon breaks the devastating news that they are not healing as they had hoped and he needs a skin graft. Daisy and Carla go into Ryan's room, but are panicked when they find him missing and his backpack has gone.

They rally around to search for him until they eventually find a distraught Ryan at the tram station. Meanwhile, Daisy tells fiancé Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that she can’t bring herself to tell Ryan that Crystal wants nothing more to do with him.

Coronation Street has teamed up with Emmy, BAFTA and RTS Award Winning Makeup Prosthetic Designers for the storyline and has unveiled behind-the-scenes images of the moment.

The soap has worked with Emmy, BAFTA and RTS Award Winning Makeup Prosthetic Designers. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan is in bits when he sees the major burns. (Image credit: ITV)

Actor Ryan revealed Ryan's emotions at the heartbreaking moment he sees the full extent of his injuries.

He said: "For Ryan, I don’t think he expects it to be as bad as it is. He has never seen major burns before so he doesn’t know what to expect and because he has been in bandages for so long he gets into a little comfortable zone with just wearing the bandages. Once his facial injuries are revealed to him, it knocks it right out of him again. The initial glances are heartbreaking.

"The first time he sees his face, he is thinking, 'I am never going to have love in my life again. I am going to be the one that people look at in the street.' In that moment, all those feelings he was trying to ignore come rushing to the surface and he realises that there is no way this is going to heal and he is going to look like his burns haven’t been there. It confirms to him that this is going to affect every aspect of the rest of his life, no matter what."

You can watch these heartbreaking scenes unfold in Coronation Street tonight, Wednesday, April 19 at 8 pm.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV1 — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.