Coronation Street fans are all saying the SAME thing about Tracy
Coronation Street fans are less than impressed with the popular character in the ITV show.
It's been a turbulent time on the cobbles in Coronation Street recently, with some of the ITV show's female characters facing challenging storylines.
In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (March 31), we saw Amy Barlow trying to explain to Summer Spellman that Aaron raped her, much to her friend's shock and disbelief.
But the reaction of Amy's mum, Corrie veteran Tracy Barlow, got fans talking — and not everything they had to say was positive.
One viewer took to Twitter and wrote, "Tracy is ruining Amy’s storyline in #corrie."
Tracy is ruining Amy’s storyline in #corrie Kate Ford’s acting is absolutely appallingApril 1, 2023
While another fan wrote, "#Corrie catching up... Tracy's poster about rape is pointless because there's nothing that anyone will do as a result of seeing that poster — you need a face and a test case in order to make any change."
#Corrie catching up... Tracy's poster about rape is pointless because there's nothing that anyone will do as a result of seeing that poster - you need a face and a test case in order to make any change 😬April 1, 2023
But other Corrie fans were more forgiving, expressing a more favourable view of Tracy's role in the storyline, with one writing, "Tracy and Amy are so cute omg."
Tracy and Amy are so cute omg #corrieMarch 31, 2023
Other fans were critical of Tracy's attempt to bring justice to Aaron by creating a flyer. "Flyers now seriously? Obviously, Tracy's just beyond desperate to get justice but is that really the best way to help Amy right now?"
Flyers now seriously? Obviously Tracy's just beyond desperate to get justice but is that really the best way to help Amy right now? #Corrie 😮March 31, 2023
While others commented in the same vein, with another writing, "I cannot believe Tracy thinks it's a great idea to create a flyer?!"
I cannot believe Tracy thinks it's a great idea to create a flyer?!!! #CorrieMarch 31, 2023
While one Corrie fan more approving of Tracy's behaviour, wrote on Twitter, "If I was Aaron it wouldn’t be the cops I’d be worried about it’s Tracy I'd be worried about."
If I was Aaron it wouldn’t be the cops I’d be worried about it’s Tracy id be worried about #corrieMarch 31, 2023
Will Aaron be brought to justice and will Tracy help that happen? Tune in to Coronation Street tonight to find out.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
