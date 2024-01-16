Coronation Street fans are FUMING with Sarah Barlow!

Coronation Street viewers are FURIOUS with Sarah Barlow after she went public with her new romance with bad boy Damon Hay.

In fact, the Corrie fans aren't happy about anything this storyline has to offer, branding it "proper lazy" and "boring"!

Ouch.

So what's going on with Mrs B and her new squeeze?

Sarah and Damon have gone public as a couple (Image credit: ITV)

In last night's episode we saw Sarah and Damon the morning after sharing a steamy night together.

Totally loved-up, the odd couple decided the best way to spend their day would be for Damon to meet the Platts over a few drinks.

Which, even for Sarah Barlow - queen of bad decisions - wasn't the best idea.

Damon's smitten with Sarah (Image credit: ITV)

But Damon had something to do first. He wanted to go and see his brother Harvey in prison.

In true brotherly fashion, Damon taunted his half-sibling about his name, and him not being as handsome as Damon, and their mum loving Damon best... like a typical sibling rivalry argument.

But murderer Harvey didn't take it all very well, and responded by threatening Sarah and her son Harry - in a roundabout way.

Which made Damon fly off the handle and launch himself at Harvey, before being held back by prison guards.

All witnessed by Dee-Dee Bailey. Oops.

Damon went to see Harvey (Image credit: ITV)

Anyway, after all that drama, the Platts' drinks went very badly indeed, as did Sarah and Adam's chat where she announced that she'd let Damon take Harry to football practice.

Now Adam's in cahoots with Harvey, determined to get him out of jail and work with him to destroy Damon.

It sounds exciting but the fans are NOT on board!

Sarah let Damon take Harry out. She's not even been with him for five minutes and she's letting him loose around her kid 😬. Plus taking him to meet her family. 🫣#Corrie#CoronationStreetJanuary 15, 2024 See more

One fan questioned Sarah's parenting skills, writing: "Sarah let Damon take Harry out. She's not even been with him for five minutes she's letting him loose around her kid."

And the same viewer added: "This whole Adam, Sarah and Damon storyline is boring!"

"Even worse with the track record Damon's got," another viewer pointed out.

Why would you let the person you’ve been shacked up with for 5 mins take your child alone to football practice? Even worse with the track record Damon’s got? #corrie #coronationstreetJanuary 15, 2024 See more

Another fan said that Damon had "no redeeming qualities" and wondered what Sarah saw in him - just as Audrey had mused in the episode.

What does Sarah see in that scumbag Damon? He’s got no redeeming qualities #coronationstreet #corrieJanuary 15, 2024 See more

But the most damning criticism came from one lifelong Corrie fan who pointed out this storyline is similar to a classic Street love triangle - and falling short.

Coronation Street is being "proper lazy" the viewer wrote, adding that the Sarah, Adam and Damon love triangle is recreating the legendary Ken, Deirdre and Mike Baldwin story from years ago.

"The rip off is so blatant," complained the fan.

Also, while I'm on my soapbox about the #soaps #coronationstreet being proper lazy trying to scene 4scene trying to recreate the ken & deirdrie, mike Baldwin decades long love triangle with sarah, Adam & Damon. The rip off is so blatant. Sort it out @itvcorrieJanuary 15, 2024 See more

Whatever the fans think, this story is just beginning so there's a way to go yet. Perhaps it will win over the viewers as things ramp up.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV. Check our TV Guide for more information.