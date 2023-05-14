Coronation Street fans aren't happy after THIS character changes his look
Coronation Street fans took to social media to show their disapproval.
Coronation Street fans were given a behind-the-scenes look at one of their favourite characters today when actor Colson Smith showed off his new look on Instagram.
Colson, who plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street, posted a picture of himself with a beard after spending some time away from the ITV soap.
The actor first appeared in the show when he was just 12 years old and PC Tinker has since become a form favourite with fans.
Posing in his car In a black hoodie, the star wrote alongside the image, 'Grew a beard for a bit, anyways I’ve shaved it off for the return of Craig Tinker…'
A post shared by Colson Smith (@colsonjsmith) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Fans were quick to comment on the snap, praising his new facial hair, to which he later replied, 'It’s already gone I’m afraid folks. TINKS will always be a baby faced copper!'
'Deffo keep it. Where’s a petition for the producers!?' wrote one fan on Instagram.
While another said, 'You need to convince the bosses that Tinks should have a beard.'
And a third wrote, 'It’s a shame you can’t keep for Craig Tinker. I would make the character seem a tad older.'
And another Corrie fan concluded, 'The beard defo gives you an edge! I like it, it suits you.'
'Yeah you should keep it! Have a word with Corrie!!! Tell em the public demands it!'
And another said, cheekily referencing his current love life situation in the show, 'Craig will have to go back on dating scene soon so keep it.'
Some strong words for the Coronation Street actor! Watch this space to see if Craig's beard will make a comeback...
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.