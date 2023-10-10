Coronation Street fans call for this character to be upgraded 'NOW'

Coronation Street viewers were on the edge of their seats last night as a dramatic week kicked off on the cobbles.

In the latest episode of Coronation Street during Super Soap Week (which aired Monday 9th October 2023) Stephen attacked and killed Tim Metcalf, leaving viewers shocked and appalled at his latest antics.

But there was one cast member with a smaller role that captured the attention of Corrie fans, with viewers calling for DS Swaine to be upgraded to a main character.

'Upgrade Swain to a main character NOW,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter)>

While another replied, 'With the amount of crime on that street they need a good copper as a regular character.'

And a third said, 'She needs a spin-off!'

Upgrade Swain to a main character NOW #Corrie

While another Coronation Street fan said online, alongside a video of DS Swain shooting a scathing side eye, ''Oh, the shade! The SWAIN SHADE!!'

Oh, the shade! The SWAIN SHADE!! #corrie

While another wrote, 'Craig…lad, this happened all under your nose why you walking in like the big boss when Swain is in charge?'

Craig…lad, this happened all under your nose 😩🤦🏼‍♀️ why you walking in like the big boss when Swain is 💯 in charge? 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ #Corrie x

While another Corrie fan replied, 'Please do not tell me Craigy is in a higher position than Swain.'

Please do not tell me Craigy is in a higher position than Swain #corrie

And another wrote simply, 'In Swain we trust.'

In Swain we trust. #corrie

While another commented, 'Your doing a great job Vicki in Corrie as DS Swain I'm sure you will catch Stephen out.'

@VixMyers Your doing a great job Vicki in Corrie as DS Swain I'm sure you will catch Stephen out

It's not the first time that Corrie fans have commented on DS Swain with viewers praising her performance last week as well.

'DS Swain is in the same league as Dr Gaddas Two awesome side characters on #Corrie,' wrote another fan last week.

DS Swain is in the same league as Dr GaddasTwo awesome side characters on #Corrie 🤩🤩

We're team Swain here! Can she catch Stephen out and stop his murderous rampage, once and for all?

Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.