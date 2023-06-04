Coronation Street fans CONFLICTED over shocking turn of events
It's hard to keep up with the rollercoaster that is Coronation Street right now, with fans taking to social media to share their thoughts.
Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to express their shock at the latest developments in the stalking saga.
Friday's episode of Coronation Street saw Justin's defence lawyer trying to turn things around on an innocent Daisy and Ryan.
While cross-examining Ryan, she suggests that he is in love with Daisy, which, in theory, led to the pair planning the acid attack themselves, much to their shock and outrage.
This awful accusation led to Ryan and Daisy sharing an intimate moment - with mixed reactions from fans on social media.
'Daisy kissing Ryan.. Just wait till he finds out that she's behind the text from Crystal. This will not end well,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
'Oh ffs Daisy, she's not thinking straight but as if Ryan's head isn't already a mess,' wrote another fan, unsure of whether the kiss was a good idea.
While another said, 'i can’t believe daisy was the one that kissed him i’m shook i was convinced ryan would kiss her.'
And other wrote, 'Anyone who supports daisy here on out...find the nearest bin and jump right in! #corrie cheating on a guy who's son REALLY loves her the same guy who wife died of cancer! Shared grief or not...i DO NOT condone cheating.'
'Ohhh, fuckin' hell, Daisy! You've just proper fucked, Ryan's, head up even more/worse now!'
But not everyone agreed that the kiss was a bad thing, with another writing, 'I like the idea of Daisy & Ryan.'
And another wrote, 'This Daisy / Ryan thing is so right/wrong but lovely.'
And a third said, 'Daisy & Ryan are going to end up together I can just see it now.'
Will Daisy and Ryan have their happily ever after? Or will it all go up in flames? Tune into Coronation Street on Monday to find out more...
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
