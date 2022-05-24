Coronation Street fans furious with Fiz's remarks about 'strumpet' Rosie Webster

Fans were furious with Coronation Street regular Fiz after she branded Rosie Webster a "strumpet" remarking that her cruel jibe was taking Corrie back to the "18th Century".

In last night's explosive episode, Fiz's 10-year-old daughter Hope learned a few hard truths about her father John Stape, who had an affair with schoolgirl Rosie and went on to kidnap the 16-year-old, as well as kill several other characters.

After Hope discovered a damning folder—aptly named 'STAPE'—containing evidence that her dad was in fact a violent serial killer, Fiz tried to defend his actions by placing the blame on Rosie.

After telling Hope that John gave compensation to Rosie for kidnapping her, she went on to call Rosie a "strumpet".

Fiz continued, "Then he sold his grandma's house and gave the money to Rosie."

Tyrone backs up Fiz by saying, "Yeah. Sort of like compensation". To which a shellshocked Hope asks, "For kidnapping her?", and Tyrone replies, "Twice."

Fiz then went on to say, "But it was complicated because Rosie Webster was a bit of a strumpet." She then claimed that John only kidnapped Rosie as she tried to end his teaching career.

Coronation Street Fans were less than satisfied with Fiz's response, outraged that she had lashed out at Rosie.

"#Corrie ‘strumpet’ have we gone back in time to Weatherfield in the 18th century?" wrote one disgruntled viewer. While another wrote, "Fiz blaming Rosie for getting kidnapped because she was a strumpet. Not cool. #Corrie"

While a third wrote, "Kidnapped Rosie because she was a 'strumpet'. Shame on you Fizz #corrie."

Viewers were also rather perplexed on a separate issue in last night's episode — just how 11-year-old Hope was able to operate a digger with such skill. Hope reacted to the news that her father was a serial killer who then died in prison by getting into Phil's mini digger and smashing up his car.

"I can't believe more people are talking about the easy-to-find 'STAPE' folder on Phil's laptop than the child who operated a digger like an adult professional" professed one irritated viewer.

"I have so many questions about how a 10-year-old knows how to start and operate a digger, but I'm not going to bother. #Corrie," wrote another.

But as stepdad Tyrone is a long-standing mechanic in Weatherfield, perhaps young Hope has picked up some of his machinery skills along the way...

