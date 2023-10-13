Coronation Street fans praise 'EXCELLENT' episode - especially this surprise star of the show

Coronation Street viewers have praised the latest instalment of the ITV show, calling it a 'brilliant' piece of television.

The latest episode of Coronation Street during Super Soap Week (which aired Friday 13th October 2023) saw things come to a dramatic climax at the end of the road for Stephen Reid.

While Stephen plans his escape, he doesn't realise that Coronation Street residents and DS Swain (who has proved to be a huge hit with fans) have pieced together Stephen's depraved puzzle and are coming together to make sure he doesn't get away with it.

The episode is a triumph, with Corrie viewers praising the show. 'Is tonight's Corrie like watching an episode of Gotham, or what? I'm half expecting James Gordon to kick the Rover's Return door down with the GCPD,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Best episode of #Corrie there's been in AGES.'

While another wrote, 'Omg what an absolutely excellent episode of #corrie'

While another fan of the show praised a witty remark from David Platt, lightening the mood during the tense episode.

'Adored #Corrie tonight. Never takes itself too seriously, which is why I love it so much!!! Some great gags amongst the gloom. David Platt’s ‘Why my car’ complaint during the hostage situation a highlight. Fantastic!!!' they wrote on X.

And she's not the only one, with another writing, 'What an episode!!! Also, David Platt has been a legend all week proper belly laughs.'

But not everyone was totally happy with the ending, with some finding it a disappointment. Another wrote, 'Bloody awful ending, we’ve waited all this time and then we get that cop out, Stephen dead and now Peter’s guna go to prison FFS.

'Only good thing bout that episode was David Platt and Adam Barlow’s new haircut. Oh and that Tim’s not dead, which I think we all saw coming.'

What's next for the residents of Weatherfield now Stephen is out of the picture?

Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.