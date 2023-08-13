Coronation Street fans say THIS character is making a 'big mistake'

Coronation Street fans have expressed their dismay at this character's loyalty in what they call a 'big mistake'.

In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 11th August 2023) Max decided to opt to stay loyal to Lauren over Corrie favourite Sabrina, much to the dismay of viewers of the ITV show.

'Ooooo i stand corrected. Max has decided to keep Lauren in his life... big mistake,' wrote one fan.

Ooooo i stand corrected. Max has decided to keep Lauren in his life... big mistake #CorrieAugust 13, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Actually Max has some sense, god awful Lauren over Sabrina?

'Unless of course, he is stringing them both along that will do lovely Sabrina a favour, what the f**k did she do so bad to deserve Max?!'

Actually Max has some sense, god awful Lauren over Sabrina? Unless of course he is stringing them both along that will do lovely Sabrina a favour, what the fuck did she do so bad to deserve Max?! 🤪😂 #CorrieAugust 11, 2023 See more

While another said, 'No-one wants to be an option. And that's what it's looking like at the moment, Max is keeping his options open.'

No-one wants to be an option. And that's what it's looking like at the moment, Max is keeping his options open #Corrie #CoronationStreetAugust 12, 2023 See more

And another wrote, 'Just goes to show how bad Mad Max II mental health is when he prefers Lauren over Sabrina.'

Just goes to show how bad Mad Max II mental health is when he prefers Lauren over Sabrina #CorrieAugust 11, 2023 See more

While another writes, getting more irritated with Lauren, 'Lauren is hideous and shouldn't be there but for some reason they are desperately trying to force the awful character into the show.'

#corrie #CoronationStreet Lauren is hideous and shouldn't be there but for some reason they are desperately trying to force the awful character into the show.August 12, 2023 See more

To which another fan says, 'Her coming back just feels so unnecessary.'

And another writes, 'Lauren won over Sabrina', with a shocked face emoji.

#Corrie Lauren won over Sabrina 😮August 11, 2023 See more

And another says, 'Max prefers misery Lauren.'

Max prefers misery Lauren #corrieAugust 11, 2023 See more

Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 14th August 2023 to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.