Coronation Street fans say THIS character is making a 'big mistake'
Coronation Street viewers can't fathom why a certain character has opted to stay with this character
Coronation Street fans have expressed their dismay at this character's loyalty in what they call a 'big mistake'.
In Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 11th August 2023) Max decided to opt to stay loyal to Lauren over Corrie favourite Sabrina, much to the dismay of viewers of the ITV show.
'Ooooo i stand corrected. Max has decided to keep Lauren in his life... big mistake,' wrote one fan.
Ooooo i stand corrected. Max has decided to keep Lauren in his life... big mistake #CorrieAugust 13, 2023
While another said, 'Actually Max has some sense, god awful Lauren over Sabrina?
'Unless of course, he is stringing them both along that will do lovely Sabrina a favour, what the f**k did she do so bad to deserve Max?!'
Actually Max has some sense, god awful Lauren over Sabrina? Unless of course he is stringing them both along that will do lovely Sabrina a favour, what the fuck did she do so bad to deserve Max?! 🤪😂 #CorrieAugust 11, 2023
While another said, 'No-one wants to be an option. And that's what it's looking like at the moment, Max is keeping his options open.'
No-one wants to be an option. And that's what it's looking like at the moment, Max is keeping his options open #Corrie #CoronationStreetAugust 12, 2023
And another wrote, 'Just goes to show how bad Mad Max II mental health is when he prefers Lauren over Sabrina.'
Just goes to show how bad Mad Max II mental health is when he prefers Lauren over Sabrina #CorrieAugust 11, 2023
While another writes, getting more irritated with Lauren, 'Lauren is hideous and shouldn't be there but for some reason they are desperately trying to force the awful character into the show.'
#corrie #CoronationStreet Lauren is hideous and shouldn't be there but for some reason they are desperately trying to force the awful character into the show.August 12, 2023
To which another fan says, 'Her coming back just feels so unnecessary.'
And another writes, 'Lauren won over Sabrina', with a shocked face emoji.
#Corrie Lauren won over Sabrina 😮August 11, 2023
And another says, 'Max prefers misery Lauren.'
Max prefers misery Lauren #corrieAugust 11, 2023
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 14th August 2023 to see what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.