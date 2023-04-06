Coronation Street fans share their own stories after 'heartbreaking' storyline
Coronation Street fans have shown an outpouring of respect for Paul after last night's episode.
Coronation Street took a dark turn last night as Paul's fate was seemingly sealed after doctors relayed that he is likely suffering with Motor Neurone Disease.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 5, 2023), the character's tragic exit storyline began with some emotional scenes. It was recently announced that actor Peter Ash, who plays Paul in the ITV show, would be leaving the cobbles.
Fans took to Twitter in their droves to discuss the impact Paul's storyline has had on them.
Some Coronation Street fans commented on how the storyline resonated with them due to their own personal experience, with one viewer writing, "Probably should stop watching #Corrie with this #MND storyline. My mum died with it in 2018. She was only diagnosed with it in May, and she passed (at home holding my hand) in September. So cruel to watch. So cruel for her to live trapped in a failing body I miss her X"
While another praised how producers handled the sensitive topic, commenting, "@PeterAsh_85 absolutely stole the show on #Corrie tonight — heartbreaking acting after receiving such devastating news. Watching Paul's journey now will be a hard watch, but I know Paul will be up for the challenge and @itvcorrie will give the story the sensitivity it deserves."
While another simply said, 'Peter Ash has been excellent today. Poor Paul.'
And many fans were sad to see the character leaving the ITV show, with another writing, "Aww Paul you’re making me sad. You’re playing the storyline so well. I’m so sorry you’ll be leaving #Corrie you’ve played the character well & so liked."
And another wrote, "Definitely going to need a support group when Paul dies! I’m not ready!"
However, some Corrie fans weren't impressed with the way the potential diagnosis was delivered to Paul, with one writing, "My husband has MS. If his doctors had told him he MIGHT have #multiplesclerosis because his hand felt weird, they would probably have been struck off. Telling someone they might have #MND before blood tests and scans was a really irresponsible story line. I was dumbstruck."
Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association (opens in new tab), which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.
If you've been affected by the issues explored, the charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm, and 7pm-10.30pm.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.