Coronation Street fans share their own stories after 'heartbreaking' storyline

Coronation Street took a dark turn last night as Paul's fate was seemingly sealed after doctors relayed that he is likely suffering with Motor Neurone Disease.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 5, 2023), the character's tragic exit storyline began with some emotional scenes. It was recently announced that actor Peter Ash, who plays Paul in the ITV show, would be leaving the cobbles.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to discuss the impact Paul's storyline has had on them.

Some Coronation Street fans commented on how the storyline resonated with them due to their own personal experience, with one viewer writing, "Probably should stop watching #Corrie with this #MND storyline. My mum died with it in 2018. She was only diagnosed with it in May, and she passed (at home holding my hand) in September. So cruel to watch. So cruel for her to live trapped in a failing body I miss her X"

While another praised how producers handled the sensitive topic, commenting, "@PeterAsh_85 absolutely stole the show on #Corrie tonight — heartbreaking acting after receiving such devastating news. Watching Paul's journey now will be a hard watch, but I know Paul will be up for the challenge and @itvcorrie will give the story the sensitivity it deserves."

While another simply said, 'Peter Ash has been excellent today. Poor Paul.'

And many fans were sad to see the character leaving the ITV show, with another writing, "Aww Paul you’re making me sad. You’re playing the storyline so well. I’m so sorry you’ll be leaving #Corrie you’ve played the character well & so liked."

And another wrote, "Definitely going to need a support group when Paul dies! I’m not ready!"

However, some Corrie fans weren't impressed with the way the potential diagnosis was delivered to Paul, with one writing, "My husband has MS. If his doctors had told him he MIGHT have #multiplesclerosis because his hand felt weird, they would probably have been struck off. Telling someone they might have #MND before blood tests and scans was a really irresponsible story line. I was dumbstruck."

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association (opens in new tab), which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

If you've been affected by the issues explored, the charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm, and 7pm-10.30pm.

