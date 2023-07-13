Coronation Street fans SLAM blunder in Adam and Sarah storyline

Coronation Street fans are very dubious about the latest development Sarah Barlow's affair storyline - and have taken to Twitter to share their views.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday 12th July 2023) saw Sarah pretend that her husband Adam was her baby's father after her affair with Damon Hay, despite not really having the proof.

But viewers are sceptical over Adam would really believe Sarah without any evidence, particularly after her recent track record for lying.

One fan wrote in annoyance, 'Oh please #Corrie There is clearly going to be a health issue at some point when Adam’s non paternity will be revealed. “No letter, they rang”.'

While another said, 'Sarah Platt aka Sarah Barlow just deceived and made a fool of her husband Adam Barlow, by lying that the baby is his and that she had received the DNA results over the phone!

'And for a lawyer Adam he isn't that smart for not insisting on getting proof of the results.'

And a third wrote, 'Does nobody know how to tell the truth? As if Adam would just believe Sarah without seeing the evidence.'

And another said, 'As if oily Adam would just accept Sarah Lou telling him that the baby is his! He'd want that confirmation letter framed and on his office wall!'

While another chimed in, 'So Adam knows Sarah cheated but is just taking her word that he's the father?

'Gmab..obviously its Damon's kid, she's lied to him again, can't wait for her to get what's coming to her.'

What's next for Adam and Sarah and will the truth come out sooner than we might think? Tune into tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.