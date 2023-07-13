Coronation Street fans SLAM blunder in Adam and Sarah storyline
Coronation Street viewers are not impressed with the latest developments
Coronation Street fans are very dubious about the latest development Sarah Barlow's affair storyline - and have taken to Twitter to share their views.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday 12th July 2023) saw Sarah pretend that her husband Adam was her baby's father after her affair with Damon Hay, despite not really having the proof.
But viewers are sceptical over Adam would really believe Sarah without any evidence, particularly after her recent track record for lying.
One fan wrote in annoyance, 'Oh please #Corrie There is clearly going to be a health issue at some point when Adam’s non paternity will be revealed. “No letter, they rang”.'
While another said, 'Sarah Platt aka Sarah Barlow just deceived and made a fool of her husband Adam Barlow, by lying that the baby is his and that she had received the DNA results over the phone!
'And for a lawyer Adam he isn't that smart for not insisting on getting proof of the results.'
And a third wrote, 'Does nobody know how to tell the truth? As if Adam would just believe Sarah without seeing the evidence.'
And another said, 'As if oily Adam would just accept Sarah Lou telling him that the baby is his! He'd want that confirmation letter framed and on his office wall!'
While another chimed in, 'So Adam knows Sarah cheated but is just taking her word that he's the father?
'Gmab..obviously its Damon's kid, she's lied to him again, can't wait for her to get what's coming to her.'
What's next for Adam and Sarah and will the truth come out sooner than we might think? Tune into tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street to find out more...
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.