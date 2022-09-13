Coronation Street fans stunned as Spider’s SHOCKING secret is exposed

Coronation Street viewers were astonished as Spider’s (Martin Hancock) dark secret was finally revealed in last night’s episode (Monday, September 12).

After Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) reunited with her childhood sweetheart Spider, the pair had been growing closer following the death of her husband Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo).

Their relationship went to pot when Toyah discovered that Spider was actually married and has since gone on to have a relationship with activist Griff (Michael Condron).

However, Spider’s marriage isn’t the only big secret he’s been keeping from Toyah as it was revealed last night that Spider is actually an undercover police officer.

Last night’s Coronation Street episode saw Imran’s mother, Saira furiously accuse Toyah of murdering Imran so that she could be with her new boyfriend.

Griff soon stepped in to defend Toyah and suggested that they let down the tyres of her car as revenge.

Spider then found out that Griff was planning to torch her car and rushed over to Toyah’s to tell her to stay away from Griff as he was dangerous, especially with her trial looming.

Saira spotted Toyah and Spider kissing on the balcony. (Image credit: ITV)

As he pleaded with Toyah to cut ties with Griff, he confessed his undying love for her and told her that his marriage is over.

Toyah and Spider rekindled their relationship and decided to keep it a secret until after the trial, but a furious Saira spotted the pair kissing on the balcony.

Saira then reported them to the police, where the officer seemed to be stunned by the revelation.

The police officer then secretly confronted Spider where she dropped the bombshell that Spider was in fact Detective Constable Nugent and had been working as an undercover copper. Is Toyah in big trouble?

Fans were shocked by the huge twist that Spider was in fact an undercover officer…

SPIDER IS A DETECTIVE?!I DID NOT SEE THIS COMING!HOLY MOLY!#Corrie #CoronationStreetSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Can't believe that Spider is a detective #coronationstreetSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Wait what, Spider is a undercover copper 😲 well I didn't see that coming #coronationstreet #corrie #spidernugent pic.twitter.com/gs2pY6sDqKSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Spider is a spy cop! Amazing twist #Corrie producers!#CoronationStreetSeptember 12, 2022 See more

Talking to What To Watch and other media, actor Martin Hancock hinted at a big storyline for Spider.

He said: "I've got to be careful what I say now, because I don't want to give away a major storyline we've got coming up. Spider is still incredibly committed. He believes in the cause.

"There are those who would perhaps endanger the cause but Spider is there fighting for what's right in the world. He wants to do right, he wants the world to be a better place and he wants the world to be happier. That's it, really!"

And this latest twist allows more storyline opportunities and for us to see a different side to Spider, with Martin teasing some nasty subjects that they're going to dip into.

He revealed: "There's a few issues in the world today which we're going to address. There's some quite nasty stuff going on and we're going to start dipping into that. At the same time, he's still Spider but he's just getting a bit more radical, in a way, because what he's doing is going after some very dangerous stuff."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.