Coronation Street first-look pictures reveal HORROR crash and shock arrest

Coronation Street has released some first-look pictures teasing the chaos set to wreak havoc on the cobbles in next week’s episodes.

In a change to usual transmission times, Coronation Street will air half an hour episodes Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm, as we follow the shocking repercussions of the custody battle for baby Alfie.

As the battle for Alfie escalates between parents Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo), the dramatic fallout will see the Weatherfield residents coming face-to-face with the consequences in an unmissable week of carnage.

The intense week begins with a flashforward of Imran leaving a chilling message for his wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) where he confesses everything.

Imran, Toyah, Abi and Kevin are caught up in huge drama next week. (Image credit: ITV)

As we move back and forth, the action focuses on a terrifying car crash that leaves Toyah and Imran lying unconscious in the wreckage.

With volatile emotions set to explode, the rivalry is fierce as Abi, Kevin Webster (Mike Le Vell), Imran and Toyah go head-to-head.

Imran and Toyah are involved in a car crash. (Image credit: ITV)

As questions are raised about how the car crash happened, the police turn their suspicions towards Abi and Kevin.

Was the crash an accident or was there something more sinister behind it?

Abi and Kevin are questioned by police. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to What To Watch and other publications, Georgia revealed how she felt about being a part of such a big week.

She said: “It was amazing! We had a whole week on location which is really rare. Mainly our brilliant stunt doubles, our team and an amazing stunt team. The setup and location were fabulous, director David Kester has worked here and on all the soaps for years and he’s hugely experienced and so excited about it.

Imran helps a bloodied Toyah out of the car. (Image credit: ITV)

“We had stunts, drones, he threw the kitchen sink at it. We felt like we were doing our own little film for a week, it was Corrie but felt different, like an exciting short film. Lengthy scenes driving on a low loader round Manchester, driving past tram stops and people staring at us. By the time we’d driven around for the eighth time, they were totally over it!

“Everyone pulled together, there was a lot to do and an ambitious schedule, but we got through it. It felt exciting and a privilege to be a part of.”

These episodes are set to air from Monday, May 30 at 7.30pm on ITV.