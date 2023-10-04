Coronation Street LEGEND to do HUGE reality show following soap exit?

Coronation Street legend Chris Gascoyne has seemingly set his sights on a warmer climate than Manchester as he has reportedly revealed a desire to appear on I'm A Celebrity.

This news comes as Chris is set to leave the cobbles after playing Peter Barlow for 23 years. He made his Corrie debut as Peter in 2000 and made a permanent return in 2016, but has decided to "take an extended break" from the soap to "explore other roles."

There is no set date for his return, but it is thought Chris will reprise the role of Peter in the future and his exit storyline is yet to be revealed — but we're sure it's guaranteed to be huge.

However, it may not be long before we see him on our screens again as he is reportedly "waiting to be asked" to take part in I'm A Celebrity, according to The Sun.

Chris clearly has his heart set on I'm A Celebrity as they also revealed that the soap star turned down offers from Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.

Chris Gascoyne plays Peter Barlow in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

An insider told the publication: “Chris is very in demand now he’s taking a break from Corrie and he’s had quite a lot of offers.

“He’s always said it would be his worst nightmare to do any kind of dancing — so instantly said no to Strictly and Dancing on Ice.

“He really wants to do I’m A Celebrity but is still waiting to be asked. None of his friends would be surprised if he pops up in the jungle next year though.”

Even if he doesn't receive the call from ITV bosses, Chris has another role lined up over Christmas as he is set to play Captain Hook in the pantomime The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.