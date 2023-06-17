Coronation Street producers win 'so much respect' with harrowing storyline

Coronation Street fans have commented in their droves on how an important issue has been handled in the show, saying that 'spreading awareness' seems to genuinely be 'the main goal'.

The harrowing Coronation Street storyline surrounding Amy and Aaron saw the former dealing with the aftermath of rape, coming up against challenges of the authenticity of her story.

In a passionate post on Twitter, one Corrie fan wrote, 'I have so much respect for Amy’s rape storyline.

'When soaps advertise they want to spread awareness through their storylines, I see it more as a byproduct than the main goal. This is the first storyline where I believe spreading awareness was the main goal.

'As it was challenging people’s perceptions with accuracy and realism Also showing the details many wouldn’t think of when it comes to situations like these- such as the cost for a legal team Much respect to the #Corrie story-liners and to @ElleJMulvaney and James Craven

'Honestly, I think only one of these storylines should be shown per year and no more As it is very challenging to the audience and escapism is still needed #Corrie needs those satisfying and entertaining storylines but also use its power to highlight problems in real life.'

While another agreed with the sentiment, writing, 'I'm glad this Amy storyline has been highlighted, I'm sure there are lots of women who've sadly been in a similar position.'

But not everyone was glowing about the episode, with another fan writing, 'Eesh. Really conflicted about tonight's #corrie. On the one hand, I thought the way Aaron came to realize what he'd done was handled very well.

'On the other hand, Amy didn't get justice. That's a tough message, no matter how close to reality it is.'

And anpther wrote, 'I'm glad that Aaron has left but I wished we got to see him actually confess to what he did and Amy got the justice she rightfully deserves.'

Will Amy be able to finally rebuild her life with Aaron out of the picture? Tune in next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.