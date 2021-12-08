'Coronation Street' star Alexandra Mardell on why she hasn't voted for Simon to do an 'I'm A Celebrity' trial

Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson has been entertaining the nation with his hilarious antics ever since he joined I'm A Celebrity 2021. However, it isn't just the general public who have been enjoying his banter in the castle, it is also his soap co-stars who have been watching every episode.

As the final of I'm A Celebrity draws closer this weekend, Simon is hoping that he might be able to bag himself a place in the final three celebrities in camp. However, Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays Simon's on-screen daughter, Emma Brooker, is also hoping to see him crowned king of the castle in a few days' time.

Simon has been a huge hit on 'I'm A Celebrity' 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

We recently caught up with Alexandra at a Coronation Street press event where she told whattowatch.com and other press that she had been watching Simon's every move on screen.

"I have been watching him, I miss him!" she admitted when asked if it was strange not having Simon on the Coronation Street set at the moment.

But while Simon's wife admitted she was voting for him to take part in the grim I'm A Celebrity trials, Alexandra said she's only been using her votes to help him secure a win... "I haven’t voted for him in the trials, but I have voted for him to stay in. Hopefully, I will catch up with him soon, but not too soon because I want to see him in the final!"

Alexandra also admitted that the Simon we are seeing in the castle is the same Simon she knows and loves. "He’s just being himself, he really makes me laugh!"

Alexandra has been enjoying Simon's antics on 'I'm A Celebrity' as much as the rest of us. (Image credit: ITV)

So far Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox, and Snoochie Shy have been voted out of the castle by the public, with Richard Madeley leaving the camp early into the competition after falling ill.

The I'm A Celebrity final will air on Sunday, Dec. 12, but which of the remaining celebrities will we be adding to the I'm A Celebrity winners list? Will Alexandra get her wish and see Simon make it to the final three?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.