Coronation Street star Andy Whyment reveals Kirk's future on the cobbles

Coronation Street legend Andy Whyment, who is known for playing fan-favourite Kirk Sutherland for the last two decades, has talked about his future on the cobbles.

Andy, who appeared in I’m a Celebrity in 2019, was offered many opportunities since leaving the jungle, but the beloved Weatherfield resident turned them down to stay at Coronation Street.

Talking to Inside Soap, Andy said: "If Corrie will have me, I'd love to be there [for another 22 years]. When I came out of the jungle, I was asked in an interview what my plans were, and the answer was: 'I'm going back to Corrie'. It's my bread and butter – I'll be there until they tell me Kirk is no longer required!"

Andy has played the hilarious Kirk for 22 years, but despite his long-term presence on the show, he confessed that he finds it ‘surreal’ that he’s still there.

He revealed: "Obviously you hope to [stay on the show], but when you first start you take each day as it comes. Even now I still don't take it for granted, as I've seen so many people come and go.

Andy plays the comical Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

“Every year when I get a new contract, my wife and I raise a glass to say 'Cheers!' as that's another year off the mortgage! I still find it surreal, although at the end of the day, I'm just doing a job that I've always loved.

“Even now, when I go through the barriers at work, I still get a buzz thinking: 'I'm going to be on the cobbles for the day'.”

The actor, who played Darren Sinclair-Jones in the BBC comedy sitcom The Royle Family prior to Coronation Street, also spoke about how he’s similar to his Corrie alter ego.

“I like to think that I’m as lovable as Kirk is, and that I’m loyal as well. To be honest, I have quite a boring life! I do my job, come home, go to play golf now and again and go to Old Trafford. And I think Kirk is quite similar in that he goes home to Beth and the dog.”

