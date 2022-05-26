Coronation Street star announces departure after THIRD stint on show

A Coronation Street actor has left the soap after his third role.

Coronation Street actor Callum Arnott has left the soap after playing three different characters on separate occasions.

He first stepped onto the cobbles in 2012, playing a man who Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) had met during a search for his missing daughter Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney).

Callum returned to Coronation Street five years later in 2017 as a security guard working at the Town Hall during an event that got out of control.

The altercation saw Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) restrained by the guard after he confronted a woman he believed to be trolling his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor).

Things got rowdy and the security guard was forced to intervene before the situation got even more heated.

Now, Callum is due to make his comeback to Weatherfield once again in future scenes, which sees him playing yet another character.

This time, he will appear alongside Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) as a member of the council’s environmental health department.

Maria’s recent storyline saw her son, Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) collapse from an asthma attack during a football match last year.

As he was rushed to hospital, Maria was told that the asthma attack was a result of traffic fumes.

Since the ordeal, Maria has been determined to make a change by running for council to campaign for clean air, so we can presume that Callum’s character will have a part in this.

Maria has been campaigning for change since her son was hospitalised. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, Callum posted a snap of him standing outside the Rovers Return Inn with the caption: “It’s a wrap for my character with @itvcorrie Such a great group of creatives, making me very welcome and part of a family, even for a short time. Can’t wait to be back! #coronationstreet #actorslife #onthecobbles.”

It’s a wrap for my character with @itvcorrie Such a great group of creatives, making me very welcome and part of a family, even for a short time. Can’t wait to be back! #coronationstreet #actorslife #onthecobbles pic.twitter.com/wW0y4IHn0TMay 26, 2022 See more

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.