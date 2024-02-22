Coronation Street star confirms exit and they've already filmed their final scenes

Coronation Street star Will Mellor has revealed that he's finished filming his final scenes as Harvey Gaskell.

Harvey first arrived in 2021 as the evil drug lord of teens Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

He returned a year later after breaking out of prison to get revenge on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) for having him arrested.

In a case of mistaken identity, Harvey shot and killed Sam's (Jude Riordan) mum Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac), thinking she was Leanne.

Harvey returned to Coronation Street recently as part of a dramatic storyline with a love triangle between Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien).

Adam struck a deal with Harvey to help him be released from prison so they could get rid of Harvey's half-brother and Adam's enemy, Damon for good.

Will Mellor as Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to secure Harvey's release from prison, Adam met up with a man called John Perry who was willing to take the blame for Natasha's murder and get Harvey off the hook.

However, we'll be saying goodbye to Harvey once again in the coming months as Will confirmed he has finished filming his final scenes during an interview with OK! Magazine.

Adam Barlow struck up a deal to get Harvey out of prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Will didn't reveal any more details about his Coronation Street exit, but he revealed that he convinced his children to come and watch him film his final stint on the soap.

"It’s always great to have my family there. They sat and watched the monitor while I did a few scenes. It's nice for them to see what I do because to get them to sit and watch me on TV is very tough," he said to OK! Magazine.

He added: "They don’t watch anything I do. I’m just dad to them, which is how I want it. But I want to make my kids proud of me, so it was a nice day.”

