Coronation Street star confirms exit and they've already filmed their final scenes
A Coronation Street star has revealed that they've finished filming their final scenes on the cobbles.
Coronation Street star Will Mellor has revealed that he's finished filming his final scenes as Harvey Gaskell.
Harvey first arrived in 2021 as the evil drug lord of teens Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).
He returned a year later after breaking out of prison to get revenge on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) for having him arrested.
In a case of mistaken identity, Harvey shot and killed Sam's (Jude Riordan) mum Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac), thinking she was Leanne.
Harvey returned to Coronation Street recently as part of a dramatic storyline with a love triangle between Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien).
Adam struck a deal with Harvey to help him be released from prison so they could get rid of Harvey's half-brother and Adam's enemy, Damon for good.
In a bid to secure Harvey's release from prison, Adam met up with a man called John Perry who was willing to take the blame for Natasha's murder and get Harvey off the hook.
However, we'll be saying goodbye to Harvey once again in the coming months as Will confirmed he has finished filming his final scenes during an interview with OK! Magazine.
Will didn't reveal any more details about his Coronation Street exit, but he revealed that he convinced his children to come and watch him film his final stint on the soap.
"It’s always great to have my family there. They sat and watched the monitor while I did a few scenes. It's nice for them to see what I do because to get them to sit and watch me on TV is very tough," he said to OK! Magazine.
He added: "They don’t watch anything I do. I’m just dad to them, which is how I want it. But I want to make my kids proud of me, so it was a nice day.”
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
