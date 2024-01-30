Coronation Street spoilers: Joel Deering hides a SUSPICIOUS secret
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 7th February on ITV1.
Joel Deering is spooked by a mystery visitor in Wednesday’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
When Dee-Dee Bailey complains that she's snowed under with work, her boyfriend Joel offers to meet a new client on her behalf and pass on notes. Joel meets up with Dee-Dee's client in the bistro but they're interrupted by an angry woman called Emily.
A panicked Joel escorts Emily out as Toyah Battersby watches, wondering who this mysterious woman is. Is Joel hiding a sinister secret?
After being encouraged by Damon Hay, Sarah Platt suggests to her ex Adam Barlow that they should discuss their divorce.
Struggling to his his emotions, Adam tells Sarah he wants the flat sold as he doesn't want his arch-enemy Damon living in his former home.
Adam pays a visit to Harvey Gaskell and goes over his grounds for appeal, pointing out that the only way to succeed is if they can pin Natasha Blakeman's murder on someone else.
Later on, Harvey calls Adam, telling him a man called John Perry is willing to confess to Natasha's murder. The solicitor tracks down John to Weatherfield General and is horrified to discover that he is a cancer patient.
Realising Simon Barlow has a major hangover, Leanne Battersby covers with Nick Tilsley and tells Simon to take the day off, but admits she's worried about her adopted son and thinks he's drinking too much.
Bobby Crawford tells Nina Lucas and Summer Spellman his plans to throw a party to cheer up Simon. When he asks the pair to invite Lauren Bolton, they cop on that he fancies her.
With the English lesson finished, Bethany Platt probes Lauren for gossip about Daisy Midgeley and Ryan Connor. Lauren happily spills the beans, oblivious that Bethany is recording their conversation. What is Bethany up to?
Elsewhere, Steve McDonald sets the table for a romantic lunch with wife Tracy Barlow, but his plans are scuppered when she texts to say she’s stuck at the flower market.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.