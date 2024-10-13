Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts reveals surprise reaction to Joel's death
The Coronation Street actor says his character has mixed feelings on the news
*Warning: Coronation Street spoilers ahead*
Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts has opened up about his character's reaction to the news that Joel Deering is dead in a new interview.
While the Coronation Street actor, who plays Kit Green in the show, is "glad Joel is dead", he's equally gutted that "he never got to bring him to justice" and "see him rot in jail".
The actor explained in an interview with Digital Spy the lengths that Glenn will go to to "get to the bottom of who killed Joel".
"Kit's priority is to get down to the bottom of who killed Joel," he explained in the interview. "He knows someone is lying, everyone is acting shifty on the street, and there's a few potential culprits.
"Kit likes to justify his bad behaviour to get what he wants, and if he can get the culprit at the end of it, I think he'll turn a blind eye to how he gets the end result."
But Kit's reaction is also one of frustration, the actor continued, "In a way, Kit is glad Joel is dead, but he's equally gutted that he never got to bring him to justice and see him rot in jail.
"Kit wants to see someone through the justice system. He's put all of this work into Joel, and for him to die at the end of it is a bit of a kick to the teeth for Kit, Swain and everyone else who has been involved in the case, so now he's got to put all of his time and energy into who killed Joel to try and make up for that.
He continued, "Kit is a bit of a workaholic, and he definitely won’t be nice to people about the case, especially those who lie to him."
Watch this space to see what's next for the case...
Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 14th October, to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
