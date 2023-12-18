Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon hints at HUGE plot twist

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed that there could be an unexpected alliance ahead for her returning character Bethany Platt.

In some upcoming scenes on the Coronation Street cobbles, Bethany, who is only recently returning to the street, will spend the night with her ex-boyfriend Daniel Osbourne, who has just split up with love rival Daisy.

But actor Lucy Fallon has revealed there could be a bit of a plot twist in store, and perhaps the pair could join forces in the future.

When asked if she thinks the pair will get along, Lucy replied in an interview with Digital Spy: "Yeah, I would like to think so. Because Daisy is a strong female character and Bethany is also a strong female character, I feel like they're gonna clash," said the soap star."

She then continued: "Obviously, they both want the same thing (Daniel). I think there's going to be a bit of a power battle between them both.

"But I also think that I can't imagine Bethany with everything that she's been through in the past to do with like men — all the stuff with Nathan and everything — I don't see her just being out to get another woman or another girl on the street for a long period of time.

"I would like to think eventually, they would be more friends rather than hating on each other like they are at the moment."

Lucy then went on to say of the relationship with Daisy in the show, "Yeah, it's been really fun doing the scenes. It's a different side to Bethany.

"She was super feisty when she came back in 2015. But then, obviously, with everything that happened, it kind of got rid of that side to her. I think she's come back and that side has very much come out again with Daisy.

"I'm hoping that they'll like to make them mates, because I actually like Charlie [who plays Daisy] and we are friends."

Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Monday 18th December to find out more.

