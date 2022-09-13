Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals the heart-wrenching exit scene that made her sob

Coronation Street favourite Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan on the soap, has teased an emotional exit scene that made her burst into tears.

Fans will know that Coronation Street teen Kelly is due to leave the cobbles in a dramatic ‘Corriewood’ showdown that involves her and father figure Gary Windass (Mikey North).

Kelly has had an eventful three years on the cobbles. From being kidnapped, sent to prison and now she’s set to have an explosive send-off after she discovers Gary’s secret that he killed her dad, Rick.

Determined to get revenge on Gary, she hires thug Kieron to kill him. However, things spiral out of control as she underestimates the type of people involved in the dark underworld her dad was also a part of.

Kieron double crosses Kelly and says he’s going to kill her and make Gary’s death look like a murder/suicide.

Kelly has a deadly plan for Gary. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to What To Watch and other media, Millie spoke about a poignant final scene she shared with Gary that made her cry.

She said: “I’ve been a wreck, you can ask anyone. There were a good two weeks where I was crying constantly because I was so overwhelmed and so grateful for these scenes and the storyline that had been given to me. There was a specific scene that sticks out to me where basically throughout my and Gary’s relationship we’ve never ever hugged.

“Even when I was breaking down in a basement, he’s never hugged me. So there’s a scene where Gary hugs Kelly and it’s a really simple scene and as soon as we shot it I just burst out crying. I’m getting choked up now. I just burst out crying because it was like, ‘It’s the beginning of the end now.’

“When we started filming our last scenes of being nice to each other, that's when we were like, ‘Gosh, this is getting real now.’ It’s been an emotional journey.”

Millie couldn't stop crying while filming her last scenes with Mikey. (Image credit: ITV)

She spoke more about how emotional it was filming her exit scenes, revealing that: “I can’t say too much but there was a day with Mikey. It was the end of the day and it was my and Mikey’s last scene. I could not stop crying, even on the line run.

“It’s like a seven-page scene with just me and Mikey and I was choking up on the line run. I was trying to save it but it was so hard. Such a hard scene. I’m so excited to see it because it’s a really good scene. It kind of wraps it all up but it’s really sad. That was very hard.”

