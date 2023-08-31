Coronation Street star to bare all in new ITV series

Coronation Street and Death in Paradise star Victoria Ekanoye is among those joining ITV's The Real Full Monty as it returns for a Christmas special.

Fans will recognize Victoria for her role as Angie Appleton on the Cobbles, who was the wife of Jude Appleton (Paddy Wallace) and the biological mother of George Appleton (Romeo Cheetham-Karcz).

She also played Miranda Priestley in the hit BBC crime drama Death in Paradise and has seen roles in other TV shows such as Doctors and Vera.

It seems she is joining The Real Full Monty line-up for a very personal reason too, according to reports. A source told The Sun: "Victoria has personal experience of the disease after being diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2021."

They added: "So when she was asked she jumped at the chance of being involved in The Real Full Monty. She wants to do everything she can to encourage men and women to check themselves and the whole premise of the show is to get people talking."

Victoria Ekanoye as Angie Appleton in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Many brave celebrities have taken on the challenge of performing a strip tease over the years, and there's a brand new line up for 2023 where some familiar faces will be performing to raise awareness of cancer checks.

This year, Victoria will be joined by TV presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer, former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer Ashley Cain, ex-England rugby international Ben Cohen, Nick Collier better known as Ella Vaday, from RuPauls Drag Race and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Announcing the festive special, ITV said: "There will be jingle bells and baubles galore as presenting duo Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan are back to take a new troupe of brave celebrities by the hand and put them through their paces, as they prepare to take to the stage for an exciting, glittering, festive dance extravaganza which will see them bare all to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

"As well as following the celebs as they overcome their fears and insecurities about performing and baring all, the show will reveal the deeply personal and significant reasons why each person has decided to take part in raising awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives."

The Real Full Monty returns to ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas.