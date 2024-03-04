Coronation Street star Vicky Myers reveals unknown fact about DS Swain as she's made permanent character

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers has revealed an unknown fact about her fan-favourite character DS Lisa Swain.

After fans wanted her to become a permanent fixture on the soap, their pleas have finally been answered as the popular crime-fighting police officer will now be a regular character on the cobbles.

The local detective has made a number of guest appearances to tackle crime in Weatherfield and has been involved in several major Corrie investigations in a bid to bring criminals to justice.

In upcoming scenes, DS Swain returns to investigate Lauren Bolton’s (Cait Fitton) disappearance.

But now that she's been made a permanent addition to the show, Vicky is excited to delve deeper into DS Swain's character.

DS Swain has been at the centre of some big Corrie crimes. (Image credit: ITV)

She told What To Watch: "We’re only just scratching the surface with Swain. When I got the call that this was happening it was very much she was the itch that I needed to scratch. I want to know more about her. I did my homework initially a couple of years ago and I wanted to build this character that portrays and embodies everything about the North and about Weatherfield, almost in a matriarchal sense.

"She wants to continue going on in the career that she’s chosen but also display that, like we’ve just touched on, with her being a single working mum and the stresses and pressures that creates. Also the dynamic with the child — how does the child feel about all of this? That’s something I’m really interested to portray. But for me, I’m happy here — so why not?"

Not much is known about DS Swain, apart from the fact that she has a 15-year-old daughter. But Vicky lifted the lid on her character by sharing the unknown fact that DS Swain is gay as she teased a potential romance on the cobbles.

Vicky confirmed that DS Swain is gay. (Image credit: ITV)

Vicky revealed: "Relationship-wise with her we know she has a daughter, a teenage daughter. Also, I’m not entirely sure if everybody knows this — she’s gay. I think she perhaps has seen somebody that’s caught her eye but at the moment she’s far too busy with focusing on this investigation and her career and being a single mum and juggling her home life as well with her teenage daughter.

"If anybody out there has got teenage daughters they can quite well understand what I’m saying with that. Obviously to portray that with authenticity, to be creatively challenged by that, is brilliant and I’m very thankful to be given this opportunity."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.