Coronation Street star Vicky Myers reveals whether there could be a romantic connection with THIS character

Coronation Street star Vicky Myers, who plays DI Lisa Swain in the ITV show has called for more scenes between her character and Corrie veteran Carla Connor to explore their connection and has addressed whether there could be romance for them in the future.

In recent episodes of Coronation Street, which airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1, the pair have struck up an unlikely alliance while working on the Lauren Bolton investigation.

But when asked whether romance was on the cards, Vicky was keen to set the record straight that they're just friends - at least for now.

When asked about whether fans' romance theory about Swain and Carla came as a surprise, the actor told Digital Spy, "It did! It's a joy to work with Ali [who plays Carla]. She's this powerhouse of a character, but she also is as a woman. It's brilliant to work with her.

"But yeah, it did. That wasn't the intention – we just played the scene, so I guess they saw something that perhaps we didn't. We just played the truth of our characters and it's progressed from there.

She continued: "I think it's really quite lovely and it'd be interesting for the two of them to have more of a relationship – as a friendship."

When asked how a romance storyline would go down, Vicky continued, "I think that would make an interesting dynamic, because they're quite similar but also very, very different."

Before clarifying on a potential future romance storyline, "I don't know at this point. With the storyline as it is at the moment, there's so much going on.

There's also the introduction of Betsy Swain, who's portrayed brilliantly by Sydney [Martin]. The viewers will get to see that dynamic between mother and daughter and why their relationship is broken.

"I think that's massively important and it will help the viewers to realise why Betsy is the way she is. I think their family bereavement is also something that could perhaps be explored, as Lisa and Betsy are both grieving.

"So for now, the story is so busy with other things. But I think it'd be really nice if Lisa could go to The Rovers with Carla and have some red wine.

"I think it'd be nice to see that side of both of them. It'd be good to see Swain in the community pub and what she's like within that community - if she's ever off-duty!"

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 5th August to see what's next for Gail and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.