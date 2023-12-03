Coronation Street stars reveal DRAMA ahead for the Platts over the festive season

It looks like the festive season on the Coronation Street cobbles could be a frosty one for the Platt family, according to some intel from two actors in the ITV show.

Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price — who play on-screen brothers David Platt and Nick Tilsley — have suggested there's some friction ahead for the Platt family during the festive period and that "everyone is winding each other up" on Christmas day.

"Everyone complains! Leanne and Nick have everyone to the Bistro for lunch because Gail doesn't want to cook, and then they all moan that they're allergic to things," Ben Price, who plays Nick Tisley, told Inside Soap.

"But no, it's a set menu: prawn cocktail, turkey, Christmas pudding. That's what Nick's offering so that's what they're getting!"

Jack P Shepard then added, "No one is happy and everyone is winding each other up. It's your classic Platt family Christmas!"

It's not been an easy ride for the Platt family, with the death of Audrey's serial killer son Stephen Reid leaving them on shaky ground.

The festive season sees some big changes afoot in Weatherfield, with the Rovers Return reopening its doors on New Year's Eve after being closed for two months.

(Image credit: ITV)

It's also expected that long-time Corrie veteran Peter Barlow will be exiting the show on a special Boxing Day episode. Looks like the festive season has plenty of drama in store!

"It's building towards an exit for Peter, which is really brilliant and bittersweet and feels like Corrie at its very best," producer Iain MacLeod revealed via Digital Spy.

Tissues at the ready!

What's in store for the residents of Weatherfield over the festive season? Tune in next week to find out.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.