Coronation Street to introduce three huge new characters set to shock the cobbles

There are new faces heading to Corrie in 2025.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks has revealed that three new characters will arrive on the cobbles in 2025.

First up are ‘neighbours from hell’ Mike and Lou, who are set to make their debut in February when they move into a house on Maudsley Street, which backs on to the Battersby-Brown residence, number five.

Reveals Brooks, “They are livewires, they are ruffians, and they are going to cause a lot of damage and chaos. There is a link to Chesney, initially, but they are coming to stir up a lot of trouble and unpack the past of one of our big characters, Kit.

“They come in with oodles of drama, they are shaking things up. They’re neighbours from hell. They’re overfamiliar, likeable, and they’ve got kids.

“Initially, they develop a friendship with Chesney and Gemma, but there are other things to unpack. I wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of them – especially Mick!

“They have a charm to them, but they do and say things that you shouldn’t.”

It hasn’t been announced who has been cast to play the newcomers, but it is widely believed that Mike will turn out to be Chesney’s mystery tormentor.

The father of five has been at the centre of a feud in recent weeks, which started when he had his parking space stolen by an unseen van driver at Freshco and he blocked the vehicle in, in retaliation.

Chesney will have a link to the newcomers. (Image credit: ITV)

The third new character to descend on the street is Carl Webster, younger brother of established residents Kevin and Debbie.

Believed to be in his late thirties, Carl was raised in Germany and has so far never been seen on screen.

His arrival will come at a difficult time for the Webster clan. Brooks has revealed that mechanic Kevin will be diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2025, while there’s turmoil in store for his wife Abi, who witnesses a violent assault on teenager Mason Radcliffe.

Meanwhile, tabloid reports have suggested that Debbie will be diagnosed with dementia, though Corrie bosses have not confirmed this.

Adds Brooks, “We’ve got big stories coming up for Debbie and Kevin. It’s about building up that clan.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1.