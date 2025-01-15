Coronation Street tonight sees iconic character return from the dead in a chilling twist

Abi has been having visions of her late son.

Warning - spoilers for Wednesday, January 15 episode of Coronation Street, available to watch on ITVX now and airing on ITV1 tonight at 8pm.

Tonight's Coronation Street will air a heartbreaking and unexpected return for the late Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) as Abi Webster (Sally Carman) struggles in the wake of Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) murder.

Viewers saw Abi fighting to save Mason's life after finding him in the playground just minutes after he had been stabbed by his brothers with a zombie knife last week.

Sadly, Mason's injuries were so bad that he passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital, and although she didn't know the teenager well, his death has left her devastated.

Seeing Mason die has brought back horrific memories for Abi, who lost her own son, Seb, after he was beaten to death in a terrifying hate crime back in 2021.

Abi desperately tried to save Mason's life. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans of the soap will remember Seb and his girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) were attacked by Corey Brent and his friends simply because of the clothes they were wearing.

Tonight's Coronation Street sees Abi frustrated that Logan Radcliff (Harry Lowbridge) still hasn't been found and lays into DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) about the fact one of Mason's killers is still out there.

Later, haunted by her memories of Seb, Abi sits in his memorial garden and chats to her late son about his little brother. As she remembers the moment she asked Seb to walk her down the aisle for her wedding and the necklace he gave her, she breaks down in tears over everything she has lost.

But it is when she is at home alone later on that she replays the moment Seb gave her the necklace that we see Harry Visinoni return to his role as Seb, appearing on screen as a figure of Abi's imagination.

However, this isn't the only time we will see Seb back on our screens as Abi is set to have more visions of her late son over the coming episodes.

Seb was killed in 2021 in a horrific hate crime. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally, who plays heartbroken Abi, recently spoke about Harry's return in an interview with Inside Soap: "Those scenes are so powerful, it's as if he has died all over again," she said.

"Harry returned to film it, and basically, Abi sees Seb as if he's just been attacked. It's so very sad but there are also some beautiful moments that are really moving, they broke my heart."

Fans of the soap will also know this isn't the only time Coronation Street has brought back a character from the dead in a ghostly vision with notorious cobbles killer Richard Hillman also coming back as part of Gail Rodwell's exit storyline at Christmas.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and is available from 6am on ITVX.