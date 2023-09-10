Coronation Street's latest villain revealed: 'Amazing news!'

Coronation Street fans are about to see a new villain take to the cobbles after the star's dad revealed the news on Instagram this week.

Hits Radio host Mike Toolan took to social media to share his pride at his son Luca bagging a role on the ITV show.

Luca Toolan will play the new Corrie baddie Mason Radcliffe, who is Sean Tully’s son Dylan.

Mike wrote on Instagram, 'Luca has been unveiled as the new baddie (Mason) on @coronationstreet.

'Absolute dream come true for him. @liammccheyne here and all the amazing Corrie cast and crew have made him feel so at home. Unbelievably proud of him.'

A post shared by Mike Toolan (@miketoolan) A photo posted by on

Fans were quick to show their appreciation of the post, with one writing, 'Does this mean I can now start telling people!! Well done young man. Very proud of you.'

While another said, 'A very talented young man charlie has loved working with him. The three of them work well together.'

And a third wrote, 'Amazing news Mike, congrats Luca he’s with the best family ever!! Xx.'

And Luke himself replied, writing, 'This is amazing! Congratulations to him!'

While co-star Liam Cheyne wrote, 'Not my most flattering. However, a true joy to work with.'

Luca echoed the news on his own Instagram writing, 'There’s a new kid joining the cobbles - Mason Radcliffe." He added: "It’s an honour to be a part of a show that I’ve grown up on that has some of the warmest and most talented people.

'Thank you to everyone that supported me, you know who you are. Thanks God always. And my bigger smaller brothers Liam and Charlie.'

Looks like Mason will really shake things up on the street, after a source told the Sun, “Luca’s a great signing for Corrie.

“He’s involved in a huge storyline this year and will clash with some of the street’s biggest names.

“Mason is definitely going to ruffle feathers when he arrives in Weatherfield soon.”

We can't wait for the drama to unfold!

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.